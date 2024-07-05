AirAsia Cambodia takes flight

Expansion marks a milestone for country’s aviation and Asean integration

AirAsia Cambodia is enhancing connectivity and providing reliable air travel options for Cambodians and visitors alike. – PICS COURTESY OF AIRASIA CAMBODIA

THE launch of AirAsia Cambodia last week signifies a pivotal moment in Cambodia’s aviation landscape. As operations started on May 2, AirAsia Cambodia is set to provide affordable and convenient air travel options, connecting passengers to destinations within Cambodia and beyond. AirAsia’s entry into Cambodia with its seventh airline, AirAsia Cambodia (flight code KT), represents an advancement in the country’s aviation sector and reinforces Asean’s position as a dynamic aviation hub. The airline’s operations from Phnom Penh International Airport will connect travellers to key cities such as Siem Reap and Sihanoukville, as well as to regional hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

AirAsia’s “One Airline” strategy, aimed at consolidating its operations for enhanced efficiency and customer experience, is seen through the establishment of AirAsia Cambodia. With an initial fleet of two Airbus A320s, the airline will deliver low-cost air travel across Cambodia and beyond. Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes emphasised AirAsia’s commitment to leveraging opportunities in Cambodia’s dynamic market, catering to domestic demand and contributing to the country’s economic progress through various business lines, including digital services, fintech, logistics and aviation services. AirAsia Cambodia’s entry into the market is poised to further stimulate Asean tourism growth, with increased connectivity and accessibility for travellers. By offering affordable air travel options, the airline aims to unlock new experiences and opportunities for millions of Cambodians while contributing to the region’s economic development and cultural exchange.