AirAsia Cambodia takes flight

THE launch of AirAsia Cambodia last week signifies a pivotal moment in Cambodia’s aviation landscape. As operations started on May 2, AirAsia Cambodia is set to provide affordable and convenient air travel options, connecting passengers to destinations within Cambodia and beyond.
AirAsia’s entry into Cambodia with its seventh airline, AirAsia Cambodia (flight code KT), represents an advancement in the country’s aviation sector and reinforces Asean’s position as a dynamic aviation hub.
The airline’s operations from Phnom Penh International Airport will connect travellers to key cities such as Siem Reap and Sihanoukville, as well as to regional hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.
AirAsia’s “One Airline” strategy, aimed at consolidating its operations for enhanced efficiency and customer experience, is seen through the establishment of AirAsia Cambodia.
With an initial fleet of two Airbus A320s, the airline will deliver low-cost air travel across Cambodia and beyond.
Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes emphasised AirAsia’s commitment to leveraging opportunities in Cambodia’s dynamic market, catering to domestic demand and contributing to the country’s economic progress through various business lines, including digital services, fintech, logistics and aviation services.
AirAsia Cambodia’s entry into the market is poised to further stimulate Asean tourism growth, with increased connectivity and accessibility for travellers. By offering affordable air travel options, the airline aims to unlock new experiences and opportunities for millions of Cambodians while contributing to the region’s economic development and cultural exchange.
AirAsia Cambodia CEO Vissoth Nam said endorsement from the Cambodian government reaffirms AirAsia’s commitment to providing accessible travel options for Cambodians.
The inaugural domestic flight from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap marked the beginning of a new era in Cambodia’s tourism industry, where accessibility meets affordability. With an almost full passenger load, AirAsia Cambodia is enhancing connectivity and providing reliable air travel options for Cambodians and visitors alike.
AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam emphasised the airline’s role in empowering regional exploration by providing connectivity to over 130 destinations across Asia and beyond. Through its track record of unlocking opportunities in underserved markets, AirAsia Cambodia is poised to catalyse a new era in Cambodia’s tourism industry and economy.