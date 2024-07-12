Alesso returns to Malaysia after 12 years

ELECTRONIC music icon Alesso is making his long-awaited return to Malaysia for a one-night-only performance on Jan 17, 2025.

To be held at The Landing, KL Base, this show will be Alesso’s only standalone performance in the region, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans across Southeast Asia to witness one of the world’s most influential DJs live.

A multi-platinum DJ, producer and a pivotal figure in electronic music, Alesso has repeatedly proven that his influence transcends genres and borders. Known for his chart-topping hits Heroes (We Could Be), Calling (Losing My Mind) and Remedy, Alesso’s music blends euphoric melodies with high-energy beats.

With over 5.5 billion global streams, two RIAA-certified Platinum hits and a legacy of collaborations with artistes like Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, and Tove Lo, Alesso has earned a place among the greats in contemporary music.

Born Alessandro Lindblad in Stockholm, Sweden, Alesso has continued to redefine the genre with hits like When I’m Gone featuring Perry, which marked his Saturday Night Live debut, and Words featuring Zara Larsson, hailed by Billboard as the top dance song of 2022. With over 16 million followers across social media, 1 billion TikTok views and performances at festivals around the world, Alesso remains at the forefront of the global music scene.

Tickets for this event will be available starting with an exclusive General Admission Pre-Sale priced at RM138. Following this, tickets will open for public sale at RM218.

This event by All Access in partnership with Collective Minds and organised by Livescape underscores Kuala Lumpur’s growing reputation as a hub for world-class live entertainment. Alesso’s magnetic presence and genre-defying artistry promise to make this performance a night to remember.