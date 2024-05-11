Andy Lau’s concert transcends age barrier

Nostalgia, visual splendour, timeless charisma define unforgettable performance

On the opening night, Lau stunned over 10,000 fans with a performance that spanned nearly three hours. – PICS COURTESY OF STAR PLANET

ANDY Lau’s Today...is the Day concert tour at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, held from Oct 24 to 27, proved that age is no barrier to excellence. All four shows were sold out within two hours, drawing an audience of 40,000 fans eager to witness the Cantopop legend’s spectacular return to Malaysia. On the opening night, the 63-year-old icon stunned over 10,000 fans with a performance that spanned nearly three hours, filled with nonstop singing, high-energy choreography and larger-than-life visuals. From the moment he appeared atop a five-metre elevated platform, flanked by a troupe of 24 dancers in regal attire, it was clear that this concert would be more than just a nostalgic trip through his discography. Lau’s grand entrance, accompanied by the opening song Jin Tian, set the tone for an evening brimming with visual spectacle and heartfelt moments.

Performance fueled by stamina and passion Despite being in his 60s, Lau demonstrated a level of energy that would put younger performers to shame. His ability to deliver 32 songs without missing a beat showcased his stamina and commitment to his fans. The first section of the concert featured hits like Mei You Ren Ke Yi Xiang Ni and the crowd favourite Ben Xiao Hai, which Lau performed with infectious enthusiasm. The audience sang along to every chorus, prompting Lau to express his admiration for their engagement. The chemistry between Lau and his fans was palpable throughout the night. As he transitioned from song to song, his warmth and sincerity shone through, especially during emotional ballads like Xie Xie Ni De Ai and Ru Guo Ni Shi Wo De Chuan Shuo. These moments underscored his ability to connect with listeners on a deeply personal level, making even the largest arena feel intimate.

Dragons, monsters and Shanghai nights One of the concert’s defining elements was the stunning visual experience that unfolded on stage. No expense was spared in crafting a surreal, dream-like world that complemented the musical journey. A giant Chinese dragon, flying high across the stage in synchronised movements by the handlers, captivated the audience during Zhong Guo Ren, reinforcing themes of cultural pride. In another segment, the stage was transformed into a bustling 1920s Shanghai street, immersing the audience in a dazzling old-world musical. Dancers dressed in period costumes waltzed across the stage, creating a whimsical interlude that transported fans to another era. The meticulous attention to detail, from the set design to the costumes, made the audience feel as if they were part of an extravagant theatrical production. Adding to the spectacle were whimsical characters like surreal lion dancers, grass monsters and ethereal beings that drifted across the stage, injecting bursts of fantasy into the concert. These surreal visual elements elevated the show from a typical musical performance to a multi-sensory experience. Each act was crafted to surprise and delight, leaving the audience in awe at the creativity on display.

Packed with timeless hits The strength of Lau’s concert also lay in the breadth of his setlist, which spanned multiple eras of his illustrious career. From heartfelt ballads like Tian Yi and Bing Yu to powerful anthems such as Wang Qing Shui and Shang Hai Tan, the night was a journey through decades of iconic music. Lau also paid tribute to other artistes, incorporating songs like Ke Bu Ke Yi by Zhang Zi Hao and Ai Ni Yi Wan Nian by Wu Bai & China Blue. These moments added depth to the concert, showcasing Lau’s versatility and his ability to blend his music with the works of other legends. An acapella performance midway through the concert added another layer of intimacy, as Lau stripped back the production to let his vocals take centre stage. It was proof of his enduring talent, proving that even without elaborate staging, his voice alone could captivate an arena of thousands.

Heartfelt moments and emotional farewells As the concert neared its end, Lau shared a heartfelt message that resonated deeply with the audience. “If you are still willing to see me at the age of 80, I will keep on making outstanding movies and grow old with you,” he declared, his words met with thunderous applause and emotional cheers. This sentiment added a poignant touch to an already unforgettable night, encapsulating Lau’s gratitude and dedication to his fans. The concert’s encore was a burst of joyful energy, with Lau delivering an electrifying medley that included Ni Shi Wo De Meng, Bu Xu Yao Ai Qing and the festive Gong Xi Fa Cai. The medley transformed the arena into a lively party, with fans dancing and singing along, their spirits lifted by the infectious melodies. The final moments of the concert were equally emotional, as Lau performed Zhang Sheng Xiang Qi, a touching tribute to the enduring connection between artiste and audience. The night concluded with Zhen Yong Yuan, a fitting reminder of the timeless nature of Lau’s music and his unwavering bond with his fans.