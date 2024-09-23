Anti-climatic nostalgia trip

Keaton shines again but Beetlejuice sequel script leaves one wanting more chaos

Burton’s return to the weird and wonderful world of Beetlejuice was one of the most anticipated sequels. - PICS COURTESY OF WARNER BROS DISCOVERY

TIM Burton’s return to the weird and wonderful world of Beetlejuice was one of the most anticipated sequels in recent memory. Expectations were sky-high with Michael Keaton reprising his role as the outrageous Betelgeuse and Winona Ryder back as the iconic Lydia Deetz. However, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does not quite capture the manic magic of the original, leaving viewers with a mixed bag of nostalgia, fun moments and a nagging feeling that there should have been more.

Needs more Beetlejuice The movie wastes no time reintroducing fans to the ghost with the most, Betelgeuse (or Beetlejuice, depending on who you ask) and Keaton’s performance is as delightfully off-the-wall as ever. His politically incorrect, fourth-wall-breaking antics are still in full swing, proof of Burton’s decision not to update or modernise the character for today’s audience. However, Keaton’s screen time is disappointingly limited. There is surprisingly not enough Beetlejuice to go around for a movie named after him, twice. Fans of the original will appreciate the callbacks and easter eggs but the story feels like it is tiptoeing around the edges of what could have been an explosive return for the character. Instead, the plot spends much of its time focused on Lydia’s (Ryder) relationship with her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), leaving fans craving more of the chaos that Beetlejuice brings.

Cast that could have been used better The cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is stacked with talent. Ryder slips effortlessly back into her role as the ever-gothic Lydia, now a mother mourning the loss of her husband. Ortega, fresh off her success in Wednesday, plays the rebellious Astrid, bringing her usual blend of angst and charm to the role. But it is the likes of Catherine O’Hara, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci that feel underutilised. O’Hara’s Delia Deetz, a fan-favourite from the original, gets some great moments but one cannot help but feel that the movie did not fully capitalise on the comedic powerhouse she is. Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, a ghost detective, is another standout. His mere presence commands attention but his role in the film is too brief. Likewise, Bellucci’s Delores, Betelgeuse’s vengeful ex-wife, brings a sense of intrigue but is not given enough depth or screen time to leave a lasting impact. With such an amazing lineup of actors, the movie seems to fall short of letting these incredible talents shine. Burton’s trademark aesthetic is, as always, visually captivating but the script does not give the cast the material they deserve.

Nostalgia bringing it home For die-hard fans of the original, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will likely scratch that nostalgic itch. From the familiar Danny Elfman score to the appearance of sandworms and the Afterlife’s bizarre bureaucracy, the movie pays tribute to its roots. However, the storyline feels a little too safe. It follows Lydia and Astrid as they navigate the afterlife’s strange machinations but it lacks the unpredictability and sheer weirdness that made the first film so special. The plot centred around Lydia’s family tragedy and Betelgeuse’s obsession with her, feels stretched too thin. The chaotic, over-the-top energy that fans love about the original Beetlejuice is here in small doses but it never fully takes off. The film teases a wild ride but ultimately plays things too straight, with few moments of the manic hilarity audiences came for.

Casual viewers may be left wanting more For those who adored the 1988 original, this sequel will feel like a warm reunion with old friends. But for casual viewers or newcomers, the film might not pack the same punch. The humour is there, but it does not always hit as hard as it should. Burton’s distinctive style is as whimsical and macabre as ever, but without a strong enough narrative, it all starts to feel a bit repetitive. The final act offers some satisfying moments, especially as Betelgeuse wreaks his typical havoc on Lydia’s wedding, but the resolution feels rushed. The promise of a chaotic, grand showdown is cut short and the conclusion lacks the punch that could have elevated the entire film.