Material is eco-friendly option for home furnishing

ECO-FRIENDLY and sustainable furniture is gaining popularity as consumers seek options that not only look good but are also sturdy, robust and most importantly, kind to the environment. Here is why rattan is the go to choice for many discerning home owners. Green option Rattan grows much faster than trees and haversting has a low impact on the environment. This compared to timber, rattan is plentiful and does not involve illegal tree-felling or have any other negative impact on the bio-diversity of the plant’s surroundings. This factor alone should sway more home dwellers to look at rattan furniture. Touch of the tropics One immediate appeal of rattan furniture is that it gives it surroundings a touch of the tropics. Airy, breezy and earthy are the feelings it evokes as the natural tones and hues bring a sense of the great outdoors into a home. Clever placement of plants can further accentuate this feel.

Ideal for warm weather The woven nature of rattan allows air to pass through, which helps in preventing it from becoming too hot and uncomfortable during warm weather conditions. The same cannot be said for furniture made from leather or heavy fabrics. Ease of maintenance Unlike leather or fabric furniture, no heavy cleaning is required. A wet cloth and a quick wipe is all that is required. When the items need sprucing up, a coat of varnish is all that is needed to give the rattan furniture a fresh veneer.

Relatively cheap Given the abundance of the raw material, rattan furniture tends to be less expensive than its leather, metal and wood counterparts. Local manufacturers are aplenty, ranging from the cheap-and-cheerful to elite end producers allowing consumers plenty of choice. Strong and sturdy Rattan is exceptionally strong and robust, making them ideal for various types of furnishings. While they are usually made into chairs and coffee tables, the material can also function as bed frames and heavy duty wardrobes. The fact that it is also lightweight allows for easy moving which makes cleaning and rearranging of decor a cinch. Comfortable and ergonomic Rattan chairs are usually shaped for lazy slouching. But that is not all as it can be bent to into any shape or form, with settees, sofas and even gaming chairs can be made into suitably ergonomic form.

Outdoor use What makes rattan furnitire especially popular is that it water-proof, making them ideal for outdoor usage. Patios and gardens are greatly enhanced with a select few pieces of rattan furniture to give the area a sense of homeliness and functionality. Cool aesthetic Rattan has a natural hue that is both earthy and homely, affording the living space a natural sense of cosiness. It is timeless and brings tropical cool into the home. With proper care and maintenance, there is no reason why rattan furniture should not last for many years, allowing home dwellers to focus on what is important – that is to just relax and chill. Versatility and adaptable One of the key reasons for rattan furniture’s appeal is it adaptability. It can be incorporated into numerous styles as the natural textures and neutral tones make it easy to integrate, be it into existing decor or when the time comes to change the look and style of a living space. Its versatility mean that rattan furniture can be re-used post-renovation or re-style.