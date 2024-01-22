Apple dives into VR

APPLE has officially announced the date for the launch of its first virtual reality (VR) headset. Announced around the middle of last year, the Apple Vision Pro will be available early in February in the US market, with the tech giant setting the device at a lofty price tag of US$3,500 (RM16,000).

In the product’s press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook claims that the VR device is “the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created,“ which the company expects will redefine how users “connect, create and explore”.

Unlike competitor devices that are pushing into the gaming market, Apple’s devices are focused on blending technology into each user’s everyday life. The device will apparently feature a brand new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by the user’s eyes, hands and voice.

“Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by simply looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type.”

Apple seems to be distancing the Apple Vision Pro from regular VR devices that are largely directed towards gaming and entertainment.

The device is instead being branded as a “spatial computer” with a range of utilities that penetrate not just entertainment but also work and personal life.

Essentially, Apple is looking at a bigger market than its competitors. The Apply Vision Pro VR headset has been available for preorders since Jan 19, with a launch date set for Feb 2.