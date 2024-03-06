Artificial intelligence set to push storytelling boundaries

THOUGH it may be crawling around on all four legs, artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionise content creation, particularly in game development at a technical and storytelling level, but it will also bring up ethical issues that need to be addressed.

This was what Naughty Dog studio and creative head Neil Druckmann recently said. Due to the rapid acceleration seen in technology, Druckmann sees the fusion of AI with storytelling helping “people with no technical ability” to fully realise their personal ideas.

“We are seeing this exciting marriage of cutting-edge technology with traditional storytelling that is pushing us into a future where enhanced fidelity is not just about achieving realism, but about broadening the spectrum from highly stylised visuals to ultra-realistic ones,” said Druckmann, whose studio created the The Last of Us and Uncharted franchises.

“This broadening of possibilities is fuelled by increasingly accessible tools that allow even non-technical people to use their imagination and create worlds and narratives to their heart’s content.”

Druckmann also detailed that costs and technical hurdles have been reduced due to the existence of AI, which in turn has opened doors for those in the tech-reliant industry to take on “more adventurous projects” and “push the boundaries of storytelling”.

He emphasised: “This evolution is truly empowering creators to bring their visions to life without the traditional obstacles.”