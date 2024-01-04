Artistic alchemy

MAKING its remarkable international premiere, the Fullmetal Alchemist Exhibition enraptured manga and anime devotees, turning Kuala Lumpur into a sanctuary for cosplay fans.

Running from Jan 24 to March 24, the exhibition is presented by Ace Media Network, AM PM (HK) Limited, AniManGaki and Incubase Studio, inviting visitors to explore the immersive universe meticulously crafted by famed manga artist Hiromu Arakawa.

A dazzling showcase

The exhibition offered attendees a veritable treasure trove of 300 items, including manga manuscripts and coloured illustrations meticulously curated to evoke the essence of Arakawa’s magnum opus Fullmetal Alchemist.

From vivid scenes capturing the Elric brothers’ odyssey to rare collectables such as costume props from the 2022 live-action film, each exhibit piece served as a testament to the boundless imagination and creative genius of its creator.

Unique and exclusive artwork by Arakawa added an extra layer of charm, underscoring the artist’s profound gratitude for the unwavering support of fans worldwide.

An interactive adventure

Amid the sea of captivating displays, the exhibition offered a dynamic and engaging experience through its innovative stamp rally.

Enthusiasts embarked on a stamp-tastic adventure, traversing the venue in pursuit of six elusive stamps strategically scattered throughout.

Beyond the thrill of the chase, completing the rally unlocked a world of magic, culminating in the acquisition of an exclusive Fullmetal Alchemist sticker and an honourary certificate from the esteemed Amestris Army.