Back from the dead

AFTER 14 years of being stuck in development hell, the next The Crow film is set to perch on the rooftops of cinemas this June 7.

The fifth installment in The Crow film series, the upcoming film will see Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgard) return from the dead to avenge the deaths of himself and his fiancee Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs).

A modern reimagining of James O’Barr’s limited gothic comic book series, The Crow is being directed by Rupert Sanders.

“What drew me to The Crow was the opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that,” Sanders recently told Vanity Fair.

“I grew up listening to Joy Division and the Cure and this movie is a bit like a Cure song — the beauty of melancholy.”

The previous adaptations of the films have been marred with different issues, with the most prominent being the 1994 version of the film that starred Brandon Lee.

Son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Brandon was accidentally killed during filming when a firearm malfunctioned, fatally wounding him. Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick films had to complete the remaining scenes as Brandon’s body double, with the martial artist’s face digitally superimposed on Stahelski’s face.

After the current film entered production in 2008, it went through multiple versions that saw various directors, writers and cast members walk in and out of the film’s revolving door. Prior to Skarsgard’s casting, Bradley Cooper, Luke Evans and Jason Momoa were all attached to star as Draven.