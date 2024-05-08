Battle-ready ergochair

Good craftmanship promises maximum comfort during long hours of gaming, work

EXISTING as a tribute to one of the most iconic characters in the One Piece series, TTRacing introduces the Surge X Air Threads Fabric Gaming Chair – Zoro Edition. Designed with aesthetics and functionality in mind, this chair promises to improve the gaming experience. From its battle-ready curvature to the distinctive scar design, the Zoro Edition stands out in the crowded market of gaming chairs. This elegant piece of furniture was road-tested by theSun and here is what we think:

Unboxing and first impressions Upon unboxing, the first thing that catches the eye is the attention to detail. The chair comes with Zoro’s bandana and earring as complimentary gifts, setting the tone for a unique and immersive experience. The assembly instructions are clear and the entire process takes about 30–45 minutes, even for someone who is not particularly handy. Once assembled, the chair’s moss green colour, coupled with Zoro’s iconic scar design, makes a striking impression. The design is inspired by Zoro’s character, reflecting the sharpness and elegance of the master swordsman. The backrest curvature is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional, providing excellent support for prolonged gaming sessions. The breathable Air Threads Fabric ensures users stay cool and sweat-free, mirroring Zoro’s calm demeanour in battle. The chair’s colour scheme and detailed stitching add to its overall appeal, making it a must-have for One Piece fans.

Comfortable and high-quality Comfort is where the chair truly shines. The chair offers a full 155-degree recline, allowing users to find the perfect posture for gaming or relaxation. The recline mechanism is smooth and easy to use, providing a sense of flexibility and freedom. The lumbar and neck pillows are a game-changer, offering extensive support and comfort. The lumbar pillow supports the lower back while the memory foam neck pillow cradles the neck, ensuring users can game or work for hours without discomfort.

The 4D adjustable armrests are another highlight, allowing users to tailor their position to suit their needs. Whether typing, gaming or just relaxing, the armrests can be adjusted to provide the perfect support. This feature is particularly useful for maintaining good posture and preventing strain on the arms and shoulders. The build quality of the Zoro Edition is top-notch. The chair is constructed with a heavy-duty Class 4 SGS-certified hydraulic piston, ensuring fluid movement and adaptable elevation. The aluminium structure promises longevity, reflecting Zoro’s unfading spirit. The wheelbase is made from elevated chrome steel, which is resistant to rust and corrosion. This adds to the chair’s durability and ensures it can withstand the rigours of daily use. The 65mm PU casters are designed for stability and smooth movement. They glide effortlessly across various floor surfaces, providing a 360-degree rotation without causing any damage. The heavy-duty XL locking casters add to the chair’s stability, making it a reliable choice for gaming and work.

Special features This chair is packed with features that enhance the overall experience. The detailed designs inspired by Zoro’s katanas are masterfully integrated into the chair, adding a unique touch. The back of the chair features a map of the Grand Line, appealing to the adventurous spirit of One Piece fans. The chair is upholstered in breathable Air Threads Fabric and soft velour, offering a perfect blend of durability and comfort. This material choice ensures the chair remains comfortable even during long gaming sessions. For daily use, the chair provides excellent support, helping to reduce fatigue during extended gaming or work sessions. The recline function is useful for taking short breaks or even napping. The adjustable armrests and supportive pillows ensure users maintain a comfortable and healthy posture throughout the day. The chair’s design also makes it a great addition to any gaming setup. Its distinctive look and high-quality materials make it a conversation piece while its functionality ensures it remains a practical choice for serious gamers.