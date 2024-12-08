Bean curd delights

TOFU is a protein-rich ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes. Here, we present five Asian-inspired tofu recipes that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Each dish is unique, showcasing the adaptability of tofu in different flavours and textures. Whether you are a tofu enthusiast or a curious beginner, these recipes are perfect for adding a new twist to your meals.

Sambal tofu

Sambal tofu is a spicy and flavourful dish that brings the heat of traditional Malaysian sambal to tender cubes of tofu. It is perfect for those who love a bit of spice in their meals.

Ingredients

400g firm tofu, cubed

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

3 red chillies, chopped

1 tablespoon tamarind paste

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions

1. Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat.

2. Add the chopped onion and garlic, then saute until translucent.

3. Stir in the chopped chillies and tamarind paste, cook for two minutes.

4. Add the cubed tofu and stir well to coat with the sambal mixture.

5. Sprinkle sugar and salt and cook for another five to seven minutes until the tofu is heated through and slightly crispy.

6. Garnish with fresh coriander before serving.