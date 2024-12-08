Bean curd delights

TOFU is a protein-rich ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes. Here, we present five Asian-inspired tofu recipes that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Each dish is unique, showcasing the adaptability of tofu in different flavours and textures. Whether you are a tofu enthusiast or a curious beginner, these recipes are perfect for adding a new twist to your meals.
Sambal tofu
Sambal tofu is a spicy and flavourful dish that brings the heat of traditional Malaysian sambal to tender cubes of tofu. It is perfect for those who love a bit of spice in their meals.
Ingredients
400g firm tofu, cubed
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
1 onion, finely chopped
3 cloves of garlic, minced
3 red chillies, chopped
1 tablespoon tamarind paste
1 teaspoon sugar
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat.
2. Add the chopped onion and garlic, then saute until translucent.
3. Stir in the chopped chillies and tamarind paste, cook for two minutes.
4. Add the cubed tofu and stir well to coat with the sambal mixture.
5. Sprinkle sugar and salt and cook for another five to seven minutes until the tofu is heated through and slightly crispy.
6. Garnish with fresh coriander before serving.
Tofu curry
This tofu curry is a creamy and aromatic dish that combines the richness of coconut milk with fragrant spices. It is a comforting meal that is satisfying and healthy.
Ingredients
400g firm tofu, cubed
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tablespoon of ginger, grated
2 tablespoons of curry powder
400 ml coconut milk
1 can of diced tomatoes
1 cup of vegetable broth
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat.
2. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, saute until fragrant.
3.Stir in the curry powder and cook for a minute.
4.Add the diced tomatoes, coconut milk and vegetable broth. Bring to a simmer.
5.Add the cubed tofu and stir gently.
6.Simmer for 15-20 minutes until the tofu is tender and the flavours have melded together.
7.Season with salt and pepper and garnish with fresh coriander before serving.
Tofu varuval
Tofu varuval is a spicy South Indian dish that features tofu coated in a blend of robust spices. It is a good choice for those who enjoy bold and intense flavours.
Ingredients
400g firm tofu, cubed
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tablespoon of ginger, grated
2 tablespoons of curry leaves
1 tablespoon of garam masala
1 tablespoon of chilli powder
1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat.
2. Add the onion, garlic, ginger and curry leaves, saute until the onion is golden brown.
3. Stir in the garam masala, chilli powder and turmeric powder, cook for a minute.
4. Add the cubed tofu and toss to coat in the spice mixture.
5. Cook for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tofu is well coated and slightly crispy.
6. Season with salt and garnish with fresh coriander before serving.
Teriyaki tofu
Teriyaki tofu is a sweet and savoury dish that features tofu glazed in a delicious homemade teriyaki sauce. It is a quick and easy recipe that pairs well with rice or noodles.
Ingredients
400g firm tofu, cubed
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
1/4 cup of soy sauce
1/4 cup of mirin
2 tablespoons of sugar
1 tablespoon of rice vinegar
1 teaspoon of sesame oil
2 tablespoons of sesame seeds
Chopped green onions for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat.
2. Add the cubed tofu and cook until golden brown on all sides.
3. In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, mirin, sugar, rice vinegar and sesame oil.
4. Pour the sauce over the tofu and let it simmer until the sauce thickens and coats the tofu.
5. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and garnish with chopped green onions before serving.
Mapo tofu
Mapo tofu is a Sichuan dish known for its spicy and numbing flavours. This version uses tofu as the main ingredient, making it a deliciously fiery vegetarian option.
Ingredients
400g firm tofu, cubed
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
1 tablespoon of Sichuan peppercorns
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tablespoon of ginger, grated
1 tablespoon of fermented black beans
1 tablespoon of chilli bean paste
1 cup of vegetable broth
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 teaspoon of cornflour (made into paste with 2 tablespoons of water
Chopped green onions for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat.
2. Add the Sichuan peppercorns and toast until fragrant, then remove them.
3. Add the garlic, ginger, fermented black beans, and chilli bean paste, cook for 2 minutes.
4. Pour in the vegetable broth and soy sauce and bring to a simmer.
5. Add the cubed tofu and stir gently.
6. Stir in the corn flour mixture and cook until the sauce thickens.
7. Garnish with chopped green onions before serving.
These five tofu recipes showcase the variety of tofu in creating delicious, meat-free Asian-inspired dishes. These dishes are sure to impress and satisfy yourself or your guests.