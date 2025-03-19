Best bazaars in Selangor for 2025

Where to find most delicious iftar treats this Ramadan

THE holy month of Ramadan is never complete without a visit to a Ramadan bazaar, where locals and tourists can indulge in a variety of mouth-watering dishes. Selangor is home to some of the best Ramadan bazaars in Malaysia, each offering a unique culinary experience, from traditional delicacies to modern fusion treats. With over 60 bustling bazaars spread across the state, here is a guide to the best places to visit this Ramadan:

Kuala Selangor While known for its seafood, Kuala Selangor’s Ramadan bazaars offer rare seasonal treats such as Philly cheese steak, kunafa and laksa Johor. The bazaars here are spacious, providing a comfortable browsing experience. Best spots include: • Tanjung Karang • Lotus Kuala Selangor • Saujana Utama • Ijok • Naluri Sukma, Puncak Jalil For those looking to capture Raya-themed OOTD (outfit of the day) shots, nearby scenic paddy fields make a perfect backdrop. Ampang Jaya With its location near business hubs, Ampang Jaya’s Ramadan bazaars are a top choice for office workers looking to grab a meal before heading home. These bazaars offer everything from nasi kerabu and kuih akok to Thai sausages and lokching. Popular locations include: • MPAJ Municipal Field Bazaar • Taman Melawati • Taman Sri Bayu • Jalan Ukay Perdana • Bukit Antarabangsa Shah Alam A food lover’s paradise, Shah Alam has some of the biggest Ramadan bazaars in Selangor. It is a hotspot for viral dishes like Chef Ammar’s nasi mandi, cheese wheel mac and cheese, murtabak Singapore and kambing golek. The must-visit bazaars include: • Stadium Shah Alam • Setia Perdana BB • Seksyen 19 • Denai Alam • Seksyen 17 Due to their popularity, it is best to visit early before the popular dishes sell out. Petaling Jaya Ramadan traffic in Petaling Jaya is notorious, making its Ramadan bazaars the pit stop for a takeaway meal. Offering a variety of grilled meats, viral snacks and traditional dishes, the top bazaars in PJ include: • SS 6/1 Kelana Jaya • Taman Medan • Seksyen 17/1A • Taman Sri Manja • Seksyen 4 Kota Damansara Kuala Langat Banting’s Ramadan bazaar is one of the biggest in Selangor, with over 100 food stalls offering a diverse mix of flavours. Specialities here include nasi ambeng and pecal Jawa. Other notable bazaars in the district: • Tapak Pasar Malam Banting • Jalan SP 4/1 Bandar Saujana Putra • Jalan Sultan Alam Shah, Kanchong Darat • Triana Trade Centre (Food Trucks) • Jalan 3/2 Jenjarom An hour may not be enough to explore everything at any one bazaar, so plan ahead.

Subang Jaya With over 20 Ramadan bazaars and 200 food stalls, Subang Jaya is a food haven. Must-visit locations include: • USJ 4 • Dataran Niaga Puchong Permai • Bandar Kinrara 5 • Persiaran Megah • Taman Seri Serdang Some highlights include murtabak, grilled Thai sausages and nasi kerabu. Arriving early is recommended, as these bazaars get crowded fast. Klang Known for its busy food scene, Klang’s Ramadan bazaars are lively and packed with flavorful offerings like ayam percik, nasi bryiani and kebabs. Top locations include: • Taman Sri Andalas • Simpang Empat Sungai Udang • Kampung Meru • Lorong Musran Rantau Panjang • Jalan Raja Mokhtar Some bazaars open as early as 3pm, making it a great place to start a Ramadan food hunt. Selayang Selayang’s bazaars offer a mix of traditional and modern dishes, making it a paradise for foodies looking for roti John, ayam golek, nasi kerabu and murtabak. Recommended spots include: • Dataran Greenwood • Jalan E3/8 Taman Ehsan • Jalan 2 Bandar Baru Selayang • Taman Selayang Utama • Bandar Rawang Hulu Selangor Those venturing to Hulu Selangor will find Ramadan bazaars with both classic and contemporary delicacies, such as tepung talam, tauhu sumbat and lompat tikam. The best places to explore are: • Tapak Pasar Pagi Taman Seri, Batang Kali • Jalan Telipot 2A, Bukit Sentosa • Jalan Kantan 2, Bukit Beruntung • Jalan Gapi 1A, Antara Gapi • Medan Selera Sungai Buaya Kajang Kajang is known for its satay, but its Ramadan bazaars also serve delicious treats like nasi padang, tauhu bergedil and lontong kering. Popular locations include: • Sungai Tangkas • Sungai Jelok • Laman Niaga Komuniti Bandar Baru Bangi • Taman Pelangi Semenyih • Jalan 3/69, Bandar Baru Bangi Sepang Beyond being home to KLIA, Sepang offers vibrant Ramadan bazaars featuring dishes such as nasi ambeng, sup gearbox, pulut panggang and ikan bakar. The must-visit bazaars include: • Sepang International Circuit Bazaar • Kosmopleks, Cyberjaya • Taman Dengkil Jaya • Sungai Pelek Perfect for those travelling south or heading to the airport. Sabak Bernam Sabak Bernam’s bazaars are a goldmine for Javanese and Banjar specialities like punten, wadai kipeng and lontong. Notable bazaars: • Tapak Pasar Awam Sekinchan • Tapak Pasar Pasir Panjang • Tapak Parkir Pasar Awam Sungai Besar • Pekan Sungai Besar • Pengkalan Sabak For those heading north to Perak, stopping by for an iftar meal is highly recommended.