Beverage bonanza

Cool down from the sweltering heat with these thirst quenchers

A new crisp, golden brew for a night out in town.

FROM beer, almond milk, tea to coffee, enjoy a refreshing sip of some of the newest flavours in town. theSun has compiled the latest beverages to hit the market for your enjoyment. 1664 Brut Beer lovers are invited to “Discover the New Side of Blue” with the arrival of 1664 Brut, a crisp, golden premium lager with its easy drinking and refreshing taste. Made for contemporary beer enthusiasts, 1664 Brut offers a symphony of sensations, with a refreshing and crisp taste. It complements the existing 1664 range, which includes 1664 Blanc, 1664 Rosé, and now 1664 Brut, providing a diverse selection from wheat beer to lager. As 1664 Brut makes its way nationwide in pints, cans and draught at ABV 4.5%, it brings with it a promise to make every drinking moment extraordinary.

Machi Machi Machi Machi, the beverage brand known for its milk teas and flavours, has created the non-alcoholic Fruit Sparkling Mojito. Consisting of fresh fruit, mint leaves, sugar and sparkling water, the Fruit Sparkling Mojito combines fresh and active flavours, nodding to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work with the energetic, bold and colourful look. The Fruit Sparkling Mojito retails at RM18, but enjoy it at RM10 with purchase of any of the Basquiat x Machi Machi drinking flasks (RM108 per unit).

Machi Machi is bringing Basquiat’s work to life through an exclusive limited-edition collection of two unique drinking flasks capturing the “Life is Art” theme and attitude. The Basquiat x Machi Machi drinking flask collection will feature Basquiat’s four googly-eyed creatures labelled as “specimens”, where he brings a scientific lens to one of his favourite subjects, childhood cartoons. The “oopick” figure seems to depict the 1960s owl toy of the same name, perhaps referencing toys from the artist’s youth. The collaged element of this work, a taped-on scrap of paper referencing bible verses and symbols, adds further nuance to the childlike characters.

Almond Koka Glico Malaysia has unveiled Japan’s popular almond milk Almond Koka. Launched in 2014, Almond Koka offers a balanced taste with a hint of nuttiness and sweetness from the main ingredient – whole almond nuts. Its smooth and creamy texture, with just the right consistency, ensures a delightful drinking experience. Additionally, the subtle yet pleasant aroma of almond nuttiness adds to its allure and made it the top-selling almond milk in Japan. With three variants to choose from – original, chocolate, and unsweetened – Almond Koka caters to a diverse range of taste preferences. Whether enjoyed on its own, added to coffee or smoothies, or used in culinary creations, Almond Koka promises to elevate every moment with its flavour profile. Beyond its taste, Almond Koka has an array of health benefits. Rich in Vitamin E, high in fibre, and with 0% cholesterol, Almond Koka offers a nutritious alternative to dairy milk, ideal for health-conscious or lactose-intolerant consumers seeking a wholesome beverage option.

Fernleaf Greek Style Yogurt Drink The Fernleaf Greek Style Yogurt Drink blends real fruit juice in a refreshing yogurt drink. Made with the goodness of New Zealand milk, the Fernleaf Greek Style Yogurt Drink combines the creaminess of Greek-style yogurt drinks with the lively zest of real fruit juices. Certified with the Healthier Choice Logo by the Ministry of Health, this beverage offers nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, and contains 0% fat, while adhering to nutritional guidelines with controlled levels of fat and sugar. This drink is more than just a treat; it is a versatile companion for any time of the day, whether as a delightful snack on its own, enhancing meals, or mingling with granola or oats. Available in two convenient sizes, the 700g bottle is priced at RM8.50, and the smaller 200g bottle at RM3.30. Choose from tropical fruits, strawberry and mango flavours.

Ahmad Tea London Blend Ahmad Tea’s latest London Blend embodies the timeless elegance and versatile essence of English tea culture. Malaysia has a longstanding tradition of enjoying tea, and the London Blend will add a touch of sophistication to this beloved ritual. Whether it is a morning pick-me-up, an afternoon indulgence, or an elegant evening accompaniment, the London Blend promises to elevate every tea-drinking experience. With its versatility, customers can savour the rich and robust flavour with a touch of milk, indulge in the refreshing twist with a squeeze of lemon, or experience the unique pleasures of the local favourite teh tarik. Breaking away from the notion that premium quality demands a hefty price tag, the London Blend is crafted to offer tea enthusiasts a delightful experience without compromising on taste or quality.