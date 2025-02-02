TO say that Black Sabbath changed the course of popular music would be quite an understatement. The Birmingham quartet pretty much laid the blueprint for all things doom laden and heavy since its eponymous debut in 1970.

Its initial run of eight studio albums are considered near faultless and their collective influence can still be heard reverberating in the noisier spectrum of music. With anthemic songs about mental health (Paranoid) to the insatiable hunger of the industrial military complex (War Pigs), Black Sabbath wrote some of heavy metal’s defining tunes that continues to sound thoroughly epic and majestic even today.

Having sold in excess of 75 million records worldwide, the band’s city of origin decided on Tues (Jan 28) to honour the four members with the Freedom of Birmingham.

The City Council recognised the immense contribution Black Sabbath has made to the world of music and will bestow the honourary title on the four original members - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler. The Crown pub, where Black Sabbath played their first gig, was given listed status last year after falling into disrepair in recent years, and there have been calls for a permanent museum commemorating heavy metal music in the region, with acts such as Judas Priest and Led Zeppelin having roots in the British Midlands.

As is, the band has a bench in its honour in the centre of Birmingham. There is also a large mechanical bull from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, on display in New Street station, which was named Ozzy after a public vote.

In a statement, Osbourne said he was “honoured and shocked” to receive the honour.

He added: “I’m a proud Brummie from Aston through and through. I’m still amazed to this day that no one outside of Birmingham can understand a word I say, but that’s always made me laugh. My only regret is that my mom and dad are not here to see what I became. Birmingham for ever!”