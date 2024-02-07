Bland, boring story of Antichrist

The First Omen fails to deliver chills

The First Omen’s origin story is packed with potential but fails to deliver on its promise. – PICS COURTESY OF DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

THE First Omen, directed by Arkasha Stevenson, promises a thrilling origin story of the Antichrist. Instead, the latest instalment in The Omen franchise delivers a snooze-fest that is a huge disappointment given the legacy of the franchise and the talent on show. Featuring a cast of talented actors such as Nell Tiger Free and Bill Nighy, the film’s potential is ultimately overshadowed by its plodding pace and predictable plot.

Cure for insomnia The plot follows Margaret, played by Free, as she navigates her new life in a Rome orphanage while uncovering a conspiracy within the church. Despite the promising premise, the movie quickly devolves into a series of predictable horror tropes that fail to excite. Cardinal Lawrence, portrayed by Nighy, and Ralph Ineson’s Father Brennan offer solid performances, but their efforts cannot save the film from its mind-numbing monotony. As Margaret bonds with Carlita, a tormented orphan and stumbles upon various ominous signs, the story unfolds with all the excitement of watching paint dry. The supposed tension and fear are so diluted that one might find themselves reaching for a broom to sweep the floor instead of closing their eyes in anticipated horror. The film’s attempt to build suspense through scenes of demonic hallucinations and mysterious deaths falls flat, leaving viewers disengaged and indifferent.

Rare moments of terror However, the film is not entirely devoid of intrigue. The birth scene, disturbingly graphic and intense, stands out as the scariest part of the entire movie. Margaret’s subsequent birth of the Antichrist are depicted with gruesome attention to detail that momentarily jolts the audience awake. This visceral moment, albeit unsettling, is a brief respite from the otherwise tedious narrative. Real heroes As Margaret unravels the church’s conspiracy and discovers her sinister fate, the film trudges through its overused plot points. The movie’s lethargic pacing and lack of originality leave viewers contemplating the cleanliness of their surroundings rather than the fate of the Antichrist. It is not often that a horror film prompts such a profound urge to tidy up, but The First Omen manages to do just that.

Desperately disappointing delivery Ultimately, The First Omen can only be recommended with the caveat that it should be watched with low expectations. It is just another blow average Antichrist movie that struggles to differentiate itself in a saturated genre. For those who enjoy a good horror film, this one will appeal to completists who religiously (yes, pun fully intended) follow the franchise. There is little to attract other horror movie fans to an otherwise tepid telling of a tale that could have been a genre classic if handled with more aplomb. Despite a cast that includes the likes of Sonia Braga and Charles Dance, the film’s script and direction fail to utilise their talents effectively. Characters like Sister Silva and Father Harris, who should add depth and intrigue are instead rendered as forgettable archetypes in a storyline that drags its feet. The First Omen proves that even the birth of the Antichrist can be boring if not handled with care. While the birth scene offers a fleeting moment of genuine horror, the rest of the film is a tedious exercise in missed opportunities and uninspired storytelling. The First Omen is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.