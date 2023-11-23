Bo-hyun and Ji-hyun reunite in new series

AHN BO-HYUN and Park Ji-hyun are set to reunite in an exciting new venture as the main cast members in a new drama, Flex x Cop.

This series, led by the creative prowess of scriptwriter Kim Ba-da and producing director Kim Jae-hong, promises a compelling narrative that revolves around the growth and romance of an immature third-generation chaebol who embarks on a journey to become a detective.

Bo-hyun takes on the role of Jin Yi-soo, a third-generation chaebol with a penchant for catching criminals. Armed with not only the vast wealth and personal connections from his family background but also his intelligence and various physical skills acquired through a life of indulgence, Yi-soo brings a unique approach to crime-solving.

Opposite him, Ji-yun portrays Lee Kang-hyun, the first female team leader of the Homicide Department and a seasoned detective. A diligent workaholic with an unwavering sense of responsibility, Kang-hyun prides herself on her role as a police officer. Known for her exceptional investigative and social skills, as well as a flexible mindset, her detective life takes an unexpected turn when she is paired with Yi-Soo as her investigative partner.

Under the creative direction of Jae-hong, known for his work on Steal Heart and My Love Eun Dong, Flex x Cop is poised to deliver a captivating blend of suspense, romance and character development. Set against the backdrop of crime and investigation, the drama is slated to hit screens in January 2024. Stay tuned for more updates on this promising series.