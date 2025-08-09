Police hunt two suspects over Brickfields armed fight

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in an armed altercation outside an entertainment centre on Jalan Tun Sambanthan.

The incident occurred early this morning and left two individuals injured.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed that both suspects are in their early 30s.

He urged the suspects to surrender at the Brickfields district police headquarters or the nearest station to assist investigations.

Authorities received a distress call at 2.15 am reporting a dispute between the victims and the suspects.

The altercation escalated, with the suspects attacking the victims using a machete and an iron bar.

Two men, aged 33 and 47, sustained injuries and were rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt with a weapon. - Bernama