Brand diplomacy

These brand partnerships celebrate ambition, authenticity, connection

BRAND ambassadors play a role in connecting brands with audiences by embodying values that resonate deeply with consumers. From sports icons and celebrated actors to influential public figures, these partnerships go beyond endorsements, they tell stories of passion, purpose and authenticity. Here is a look at how they are making an impact through meaningful collaborations that inspire, empower and celebrate individuality. Yamal and Oppo: Seeing the present, inspiring the future At just 17 years old, Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal is already redefining what it means to live in the moment. As Oppo’s newly appointed global brand ambassador, Yamal is leading the charge for the brand’s “Make Your Moment” campaign. His journey resonates deeply with young people worldwide: focused, passionate and driven by the here and now. Since bursting onto the international football scene in 2023, Yamal has wowed fans with his performances, especially with his star turn at the Euros 2024. His commitment to his studies and grounded outlook amidst rising fame stand out. Yamal’s iconic “304” hand gesture after scoring pays homage to his Rocafonda roots, proving he has not forgotten where he came from. This partnership with Oppo goes beyond endorsements. It is about community and growth. Yamal will spearhead football-related community initiatives, supporting grassroots football and inspiring young talents to dream big. With Oppo’s AI Studio platform allowing fans to “become Yamal’s teammate,” this collaboration beautifully fuses technology, sport and youthful ambition.

Lee and LG Malaysia: Excellence that powers the future Malaysian badminton star Lee Zii Jia continues to soar, both on and off the court. Fresh from clinching a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Lee has renewed his partnership with LG Electronics Malaysia. This collaboration, which began in 2022, is a celebration of shared values: excellence, precision and continuous improvement. For Lee, badminton is a lifelong pursuit of mastery. His explosive playing style and strategic prowess have earned him titles, including the 2019 SEA Games gold and the 2021 All England Open crown. Lee’s philosophy of refining his craft mirrors LG’s commitment to developing Smart Life Solutions, innovations designed to integrate technology into daily life. The renewed partnership will see Lee engaging in consumer activities, showcasing how LG’s AI-powered innovations elevate everyday experiences. Together, LG and Lee are set to inspire Malaysians to embrace smarter, more connected living, proof that excellence, when paired with the right technology, creates something truly extraordinary.

Cavill and Longines: Defining modern elegance Henry Cavill’s partnership with Longines brings a touch of Hollywood refinement to the Swiss watchmaker’s rich legacy. Longines has always believed that elegance is an attitude and Cavill embodies this ethos. Known for his versatility, whether as Superman, a secret agent, or his upcoming role in a Voltron adaptation, his authentic personal values match Cavill’s professional achievements. For Cavill, elegance is not about ostentation. It is quiet confidence, evident in every detail and every action, values that align with Longines’ philosophy. Beyond acting, Cavill’s passions for aviation, equestrianism and gaming reflect a multifaceted personality. His production company Promethean Productions underscores his storytelling that matters. Cavill’s role as Longines’ Ambassador of Elegance is more than just a title. With plans to visit Longines’ historic headquarters in Switzerland, he is set to deepen his connection with the craftsmanship and heritage that define the brand. This collaboration celebrates a timeless sophistication that resonates in today’s fast-paced world.

Alif and Sun Life Malaysia: Building legacies through financial literacy Alif Satar, a familiar face in Malaysian entertainment, is now making waves as Sun Life Malaysia’s brand ambassador for 2025. This partnership has a mission to elevate financial literacy, especially in areas like legacy planning and family financial stability. Alif’s journey as a father and entrepreneur aligns with Sun Life’s InsureLit Campaign, which has already impacted thousands. He will take an active role in initiatives such as the Takaful 101 digital content series, guiding Malaysians in understanding how to secure their financial futures. For Alif, financial literacy is about well-being. His belief in building sustainable success mirrors Sun Life’s commitment to empowering Malaysians with knowledge and tools to protect their legacies. Together, they are set to inspire a future where financial responsibility becomes second nature.