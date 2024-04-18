Breaking barriers with elegance

IN this challenging, male-dominated landscape, breaking through barriers requires exceptional determination. Among those who rise to the challenge, one who stands out is engineering firm Rosen Asia Pacific head of marketing Noor Alia Mohd Anif.

She is not only making waves professionally but is also a successful single mother and trailblazer, actively shattering the glass ceilings that have long confined women professionals in these sectors.

With over 17 years experience in the industry, Alia navigates the traditionally male-dominated sector with a unique blend of grace and determination.

According to the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum, there are glaring disparities in Malaysia’s engineering, manufacturing and construction sectors. A significant gap between men and women is evident, with 72.9% of graduates being male, leaving only 27.1% as female contributors.

Alia’s story is one of breaking stereotypes and carving out a path for women with aspirations for leadership roles. She is not just rewriting the script, she is paving the way for others to follow suit.

In an interview with theSun, Alia discusses the intricate details of her career milestones and transformative experiences that shaped her extraordinary journey.

How have you built your career over the past 17 years?

Being in marketing and communications before the rise of the digital age has given me vast experience and opportunities to be who I am today.

The shift from traditional to digital work methods has had a profound impact on my career. I have worked in a variety of areas, including the legal field, healthcare, aviation and maritime, as well as nine years in engineering and public safety.

The most significant turning points in my professional life have been transitioning from a traditional to a 360-degree marketing strategy, which includes both digital and traditional marketing combined to have a significant impact on the overall strategy.

Based on my experience, I believe that establishing a successful career in any industry requires determination and self-belief. Learning never stops because change is unavoidable.

Another way to advance your career is through a mentorship programme. A mentor can provide you with a different perspective based on their extensive experience, and collaboration is also important in creating a successful path for your career. Active listening is essential, be assertive but humble. Those are the keys to your success.