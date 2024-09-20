Bridging gaps through culture

IN conjunction with the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, Kweichow Moutai, a famous brand of baijiu (Chinese colourless liquor), held its Moutai Night Mid-Autumn tasting event last week in Kuala Lumpur, attended by guests from China and Malaysia.

Using culture as a medium, Moutai is strengthening its connections with Southeast Asian consumers to promote Chinese wine culture and traditional Chinese culture in foreign countries.

Moutai is popular in the global Chinese community. In the social exchanges and cultural identity of the Chinese, Moutai is the key that opens the doors of communications and establishes connections and trust.

Moutai borrows elements from the Chinese culture. It is made up of sorghum, a wheat-based qu and water from the Chishui River. In also uses traditional Chinese techniques of fermentation, distillation and ageing to produce its aroma.

“There is a large number of Chinese living in Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand and Malaysia. They have retained many traditional Chinese habits and festival customs and the festive atmosphere is particularly strong.