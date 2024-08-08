AFTER returning from his Asean-Korea Music Festival 2024 (Round Festival) performance, held in South Korea, Bruneian singer Rizal Rasid has released his newest single Tarikh Luput.

Published by Warner Music Malaysia, the pop song also features singer Tish Errda.

Rizal explained Tarikh Luput has a simple meaning, in every relationship there will be an expiry date and “it is just a matter of time before it expires”.

For the single, the singer tried something new melodically, that he had never performed before. He mixed a lively urban pop song with R&B elements.

“Honestly, I like to try something new and as an artiste, we have to be brave to experiment in order to grow as a performer. Since this song is a lively one with a fast beat, I want to try to (sing and dance while performing the song).”

Co-composer Tish also duets on the single. He claims her vocals matches his which led to the decision to make her his duet partner on the song.

“Considering we both come from the opposite country, which is Brunei Darussalam and Singapore, I feel the combination of the both of us is quite unique.

“I hope this song would be received by many, especially young individuals because of its simple meaning, with a lively and entertaining melody,” said Rizal.

Tarikh Luput can be downloaded on iTunes and streamed on Spotify, KKBox, Deezer, Apple Music and YouTube Music.