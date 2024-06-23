Bruno Mars returns to KL

FOURTEEN-TIME Grammy award-winning artiste Bruno Mars has revealed his return to Kuala Lumpur after six years on Sept 17, 2024, where he will be performing at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

Bruno Mars Live in Kuala Lumpur will allow fans to experience the singer’s greatest hits like 24K Magic, Treasure, Locked Out of Heaven and many more. The singer’s stop in Malaysia comes after his Tokyo show in January, Bangkok in March and Singapore in April.

Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive Live Nation presale on June 27 from 10am to 12pm. The general on sale for Bruno Mars Live in Kuala Lumpur will start June 28 from 10am onwards.

Mars last performed in Malaysia during his Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour on May 9, 2018. The concert added an extra layer of memory to fans, as earlier that day, many of the Malaysian concertgoers voted in the 2018 Malaysian general election.