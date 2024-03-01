BTS Army rejoice

BVerse exhibition redefines concert experiences in Malaysia

THE much-anticipated BVerse (BTS, singing the stars) exhibition has commenced its captivating journey at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, which will run until March 10. This groundbreaking event, orchestrated by The Fact Music Awards and meticulously crafted by Apollon Studio, transcends traditional exhibition norms, offering an immersive odyssey through BTS’s electrifying years from 2020 to 2022, inspired by The Fact BTS Photobook Special Edition. This is a 140 page photobook containing photos taken on stage, backstage plus special photos from MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS special that aired on Feb 24, 2021, and the 2020 The FACT Music Awards which was held on Dec 12, 2020. This limited edition book was highly popular among BTS fans. As the curtains rose on this extravaganza, visitors found themselves guided through eight exclusive sessions, each providing a treasure trove of visuals and activities. The virtual reality (VR) room, orbital tunnel, BTS universe, seven planets, the Army (BTS’s fans) way, immersive projection mapping, merchandise, and a photo zone awaited exploration, promising a multi-sensory adventure.

A symphony of technology The VR and immersive projection mapping rooms, equipped with concert-like sound systems, elevate the experience by amplifying the beats of BTS’s most popular songs. Stepping into the VR Room offers a front-row seat to never-before-seen performances, virtually placing visitors amid the action and making it feel like the BTS members are right in front of them. The immersive projection mapping room takes it a step further, offering a 360-degree experience with surround sound, bringing BTS performances to life in a breathtaking display of technology and artistry. Live performances collated Delving into the seven planets, each curated by a different BTS member, visitors experience a unique journey through time. The exhibition traces the evolution of BTS from 2020 to 2022, meticulously curated with images and footage collected from the group’s performances at the Fact Music Awards. This rare opportunity allows attendees to witness the group’s achievements and artistry, showcasing the multifaceted nature of their musical and visual expressions, all without the need for expensive concert tickets.

Behind the scenes In an exclusive interview with Seni Jaya Corporation’s CEO, Jeff Cheah See Heong, revealed the driving force behind the BVerse exhibition in Malaysia and Singapore. The collaboration with The Fact Music Awards and Apollon Studio showcased meticulous planning and three years of effort invested in creating this unique exhibition. Cheah emphasised the vision to immerse Malaysians, especially K-pop enthusiasts, in cutting-edge virtual realiy technology. The goal was to instill confidence in stakeholders by pioneering unprecedented promotional avenues for artists and events, transforming Malaysia into a dynamic hub for the entertainment sector. Cheah also shed light on the intricate planning behind BVerse. The VR and projection mapping rooms, featuring actual stage performances, required over three years of meticulous planning and production, ensuring a truly unique and unparalleled experience for attendees of this project. Experience the BTS universe Cheah emphasised the inclusivity of BVerse, recognising that not all enthusiasts can attend live concerts. The exhibition serves as a cost-effective alternative, bringing the electrifying concert experience to fans at a fraction of the usual cost, making it an accessible and memorable journey through the BTS universe, especially for younger fans. To ensure the success and longevity of BVerse, Cheah outlined a multi-faceted approach. The exhibition’s reach extends beyond borders, targeting neighbouring countries such as Thailand and the Philippines. The unwavering support from partners and sponsors further fortifies the exhibition’s foundation, guaranteeing a sustained and thriving presence in the entertainment landscape.

Interactive engagement Strategic thinking permeates the promotional initiatives and gifts associated with BVerse. The promotional pricing structure and complimentary gifts, including a ziplock pouch, battery-operated Army Star badge and randomly selected photocard, are designed to reward and acknowledge the dedication and loyalty of BTS fans. Adding an interactive dimension, mystery postcards encourage fans to engage with each other, enhancing the overall immersive experience and fostering a sense of community among the Army. Surpassing expectations Having personally experienced the BVerse exhibition, the exceptional quality and attention to detail surpassed initial expectations. The exhibition showcased advanced technology and intricate room designs underlining the attention to detail by the producers. As a BTS fan, the VR experience, in particular, resonated deeply, offering a remarkably close encounter with the members. The high-definition pictures, captivating pathways, and meaningful quotes along the walkway allowed for a deep connection with the band.