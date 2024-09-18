BTS' Jimin and Jungkook to star in new travel reality show

TWO members of K-pop group BTS, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook, return to the spotlight in Are You Sure?!, an all-new travel reality show which debuted on Aug 8, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Filmed immediately after Jungkook’s performance on Good Morning America, Are You Sure?! follows Park and Jeon as they unwind together across three scenic locations. The eight-part series, shot in New York, USA, Jeju, South Korea and Sapporo, Japan, showcases the duo eating, shopping, cooking, camping, canoeing and road-tripping, sharing countless stories and laugh-out-loud moments before their military service.

BTS previously featured in Bon Voyage, in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 for four seasons, in which the group travelled to Finland, Hawaii, Malta and New Zealand, respectively. Are You Sure?! is the first reality that will only feature two of its members and it offers fans an intimate look at the duo’s friendship as they explore three idyllic locations.

Premiering with two episodes, with one new episode released every Thursday until Sept 19, Are You Sure?! will join a host of unmissable BTS content now available on Disney+ Hotstar.