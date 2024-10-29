BTS’s Jin to drop debut solo album

BTS member Jin is set to release his highly anticipated debut solo album Happy on Nov 15. This mini-album marks his first independent project outside the globally renowned K-pop group that is currently on hiatus.

The album’s centrepiece is the track Running Wild, a collaboration with Gary Barlow of Take That, who co-produced and co-wrote the song. Jin’s diverse musical styles also includes I’ll Be There, a rockabilly flavoured taster, which was released as a single last week.

Other tracks include Another Level, Falling and Heart on the Window, the last featuring Wendy of Red Velvet. Another notable collaboration is with Take and Toru from the Japanese rock band One Ok Rock, who co-produced Falling with Ghstloop.

Jin shared Happy is a reflection of his personal exploration of joy and fulfilment. The album explores his honest contemplation of happiness, which holds deep meaning for him. Through this project, Jin aims to offer listeners a sense of warmth and authenticity, expressing himself without the influence of BTS’s group dynamic.

Happy will be available on all major streaming platforms.