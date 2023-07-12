KNOWN for his wild performances, theatrical outbursts and lengthy filmography, Nicolas Cage claims he only has a few more movies left in his tank before retiring.

Starring in six films this year, Cage reveals in a recent interview with Variety that he is weighing his options and may stop acting in films.

“It’s starting to solidify — I’m starting to cement my plan,” Cage told the outlet, saying that he has three or four more films “left in him”.

“I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I took the film performance as far as I could.”

The Face/Off star also cites taking into consideration how much time he has left on earth, which he claims plays a factor in how he wants to spend his remaining time.

“I thought, okay, my dad died at 75, I’m going to be turning 60. If I’m lucky, I may have a good 15 years and hopefully more. What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?”

He then says that it becomes very clear that he wants to spend time with his family.

As for how he will navigate his remaining tenure in acting, Cage is also considering “the immersive streaming experience” of acting in a television show.