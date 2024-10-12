Campy horror sequel

SIXTEEN years after the release of Jangan Pandang Belakang, the sequel arrives with a mix of chills, drama and unintentional hilarity. This horror sequel Jangan Pandang Belakang... Aku Tahu Asal Usulmu directed by Pierre Andre, revisits the tale of Opah’s ominous saka (a type of familial curse) while introducing new characters, eerie settings and a few unexpected laughs. Though it does not quite reach the heights of its predecessor, it provides a watchable, if uneven, experience that is best enjoyed with low expectations.

Familiar story with new layers

The film continues the saga of Mak Lang’s family, now haunted by Opah’s saka following her death. With no master to tie it down, the saka latches onto Lynn (Emma Maembong), subjecting her to a series of unsettling disturbances. Lynn’s life spirals as mysterious events disrupt her peace and she is reluctantly thrust into the family’s dark legacy.

While the story feels derivative at times, it offers genuine intrigue moments, especially for those who enjoy traditional Malaysian horror tropes. The themes of family, legacy and supernatural curses remain central but the execution occasionally leans toward melodrama, which can be as amusing as it is unsettling.

Cast that delivers (mostly)

Emma carries the film with a committed performance as Lynn, convincingly portraying a woman caught in a web of supernatural terror. Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin as Dr Azim offers a grounded, if somewhat stoic, presence, while Khatijah Tan’s Mak Lang brings gravitas and an air of mystery to the narrative.

However, some supporting performances veer into over-the-top territory, leading to moments of unintentional comedy. Alif Hadi’s portrayal of Hafiz, the love interest, adds a touch of charm, though his character occasionally feels underdeveloped. Ruminah Sidek as Opah remains a haunting presence, even in flashbacks, adding an eerie nostalgia for fans of the original.

Horror or comedy?

One of the film’s defining features is its unintentional humour. While it does not set out to be a comedy, certain scenes, dialogues and character reactions elicit more laughter than fear. Moments meant to be spine-chilling occasionally tip into absurdity, whether due to exaggerated acting or the overuse of dramatic sound effects.

That said, this accidental humour adds a layer of entertainment that makes the film more enjoyable, even if it detracts from the intended scares. Fans looking for a serious horror experience might be disappointed, but those willing to embrace the campier aspects will find plenty to chuckle at.

Despite its comedic missteps, the film delivers a few effective scares. The use of traditional Malaysian horror elements, such as dimly lit kampung houses, ominous shadows and eerie soundscapes, creates a spooky atmosphere that occasionally shines through.

The pacing, however, is inconsistent. Some scenes drag unnecessarily, while others rush through potentially compelling moments. The buildup to the film’s climax feels drawn out but it compensates with a visually engaging finale that brings together its disparate elements.

Best enjoyed with low expectations

One of the film’s standout aspects is its use of flashbacks. These sequences are smoothly integrated into the story, providing valuable context for Opah’s legacy and the origins of the saka. The transitions between past and present are smooth and visually striking, adding depth to the narrative without overwhelming the main storyline.

To fully appreciate Jangan Pandang Belakang... Aku Tahu Asal Usulmu, it is essential to approach it with the right mindset. This is not a groundbreaking horror sequel or a serious contender in the genre. Instead, it is a nostalgic, occasionally clunky continuation of a beloved classic that delivers more laughs than frights.

Audiences unfamiliar with the original film can still follow the story, but longtime fans will find more to enjoy in the callbacks and familiar themes. The film’s charm lies in its imperfections, making it an ideal choice for a casual movie night with friends.