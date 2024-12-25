Capturing spirit of Christmas

FESTIVE decorations are among the many highlights of Christmas. Each year, shopping malls are decked in lively decorations, celebrating the festive spirit.
This year, shopping malls outside the Klang Valley have transformed into enchanting wonderlands, displaying mystical and fun elements to spread festive joy.
Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang
Following the theme of Fantasy Christmas Circus, Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang has blended the festive spirit with the excitement of a circus.
The mall features winter-themed decorations, along with circus-like displays to welcome shoppers to embrace the holiday magic. The highlight is Sunshine Square, where an enchanting circus and magical tree are decorated with shimmering ornaments.
For further festive cheer, there will be a magical Holiday Circus Parade on today at 5pm. Additionally, there will be exclusive sales and promotions in conjunction with the year-end celebrations.
Shoppers can look to purchase items at a discounted price and redeem a limited edition gift by spending RM1,500 in two receipts, available for the first 50 customers of the day.
Upon their purchase, shoppers can wrap their gifts for free as complimentary gift-wrapping services are available today.
This will be for shoppers who spend RM200 or more in a single transaction. Shoppers further qualify for two hours of free parking until Mar 31 next year.
Resorts World Genting
Shoppers can experience a winter Christmas at Resorts World Genting. This season, it has transformed into a Christmas Wonderland, offering shoppers a unique winter experience.
With free admission, shoppers can step into a magical winter at the Kimhua Atrium section. Shoppers can witness the northern lights shimmering across the sky and enjoy a well-lit Christmas tree and an immersive gallery.
The gallery is filled with holiday-themed art pieces and figures adorned in festive attire alongside a beautifully decorated walkway.
Christmas winter further comes alive at Liberty Lane. Shoppers can experience “winter” as there will be displays of snowfall. Until New Year, shoppers will get to immerse themselves in snow from Sunday to Thursday, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, once every hour. Other festive offerings include Christmas performances, Santa & Mrs Claus meet-and-greets and festive discounts.
IOI City Mall
Sleigh away at IOI City Mall as the mall has been remodelled into an enchanting Christmas wonderland.
The lower ground floor has been decorated with festive figurines such as reindeer, butterflies, flowers and a towering Christmas tree. Aside from decorations, IOI City Mall is organising festive activities for shoppers to enjoy.
Until New Year, shoppers will enjoy Christmas performances and family-friendly activities. Jolly dances, festive jingles and walkabouts with Santa are scheduled to occur.
There will also be workshops for kids, with holiday-themed projects such as chocolate-making, gingerbread decorating and Santa hat crafting.
A series of redemptions are set aside for the festive too. With minimum spending of RM300 in a single receipt at the mall, shoppers can redeem Christmas gifts such as collectable Nanoblocks, music boxes and Donna Chang perfume sets.
Additionally, IOI City Mall will be organising a celebration to usher in 2025. Shoppers are invited to join the New Year’s Eve celebration at Symphony East on Dec 31, welcoming the new year through an array of fun activities.
KL International Airport
KL International Airport (KLIA) is living out its Alice in Wonderland fantasy, transforming into a whimsical wonderland with its Alice’s Adventures: A Magical Christmas celebration.
The gigantic tea-cup ride, rabbit hole kaleidoscope and the Queen’s Rose Tunnel are among the festive highlights to look out for. The mystical celebration is not confined to KLIA alone.
Travellers and guests can immerse themselves in this magical transformation at all international airports, including Penang International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport and Langkawi International Airport.
For further festive cheer, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd is offering year-end promotions for travellers at its international airports. With a minimum spending of RM500 in a maximum of two combined receipts at KLIA terminals 1 and 2, travellers can redeem exclusive Christmas gifts.
But with a minimum spending of RM20 in a single receipt at KLIA terminals 1 and 2, travellers can enjoy a spin at the gigantic tea-cup ride.
Travellers who spend RM200 in a maximum of two receipts at any international airport, will stand a chance to win RM1 million in shopping vouchers, along with other prizes.