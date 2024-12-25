Capturing spirit of Christmas

FESTIVE decorations are among the many highlights of Christmas. Each year, shopping malls are decked in lively decorations, celebrating the festive spirit.

This year, shopping malls outside the Klang Valley have transformed into enchanting wonderlands, displaying mystical and fun elements to spread festive joy.

Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang

Following the theme of Fantasy Christmas Circus, Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang has blended the festive spirit with the excitement of a circus.

The mall features winter-themed decorations, along with circus-like displays to welcome shoppers to embrace the holiday magic. The highlight is Sunshine Square, where an enchanting circus and magical tree are decorated with shimmering ornaments.

For further festive cheer, there will be a magical Holiday Circus Parade on today at 5pm. Additionally, there will be exclusive sales and promotions in conjunction with the year-end celebrations.

Shoppers can look to purchase items at a discounted price and redeem a limited edition gift by spending RM1,500 in two receipts, available for the first 50 customers of the day.

Upon their purchase, shoppers can wrap their gifts for free as complimentary gift-wrapping services are available today.

This will be for shoppers who spend RM200 or more in a single transaction. Shoppers further qualify for two hours of free parking until Mar 31 next year.