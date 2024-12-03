Career insights from Korean emcee

LEE Seung Gi, in a recent conversation and photoshoot with Arena Homme Plus magazine, took a retrospective look at his accomplished career and outlined his aspirations for the times ahead.

Having flourished in diverse domains such as acting, singing, variety shows and hosting over the span of his 20-year career, Seung Gi reflected on his journey.

As one of the country’s premiere MCs, he acknowledged the role of luck in the timing of one’s career, emphasising the significance of hosting experience.

According to him, being part of a nationally recognised programme that becomes a hallmark of its era contributes to the invaluable experience of an MC.

Sharing his personal philosophy and future plans, Seung Gi opened up about the importance of maintaining authenticity and sincerity in his work. He emphasised the need for continuous action, stating that regardless of circumstances, it is crucial not to rest.

His outlook is centred on perpetual progress and engagement in enjoyable pursuits, as he aims to persistently move forward in his professional journey.