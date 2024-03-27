Carro releases first Raya film after myTukar rebranding

ONLINE used car marketplace Carro Malaysia has debuted its first Raya film since rebranding from myTukar earlier in March.

Titled Who is Siti?, the short film offers a heartfelt narrative exploring the significance of connections and treasured memories with loved ones during the cherished balik kampung journeys for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The storyline revolves around a family caught in a traffic snarl during their balik kampung trip. Despite the inconvenience, spirits soar when Grandma insists on embarking on a whimsical pursuit of an orange car. With uncertainty looming over the reason behind Grandma’s request, they remain determined to follow her lead.

Carro regional head of marketing Katherine Teo says: “The balik kampung drive might take hours, but every journey, every traffic jam and every car ride forms a family’s collective memories. The journey home matters and that’s why we are committed to delivering quality and safe rides that will allow people to drive home worry-free.”

Meanwhile, Carro creative director Simond Chew stated that after last year’s tearjerker, which highlighted the importance of going home to what matters, it was only right for this year’s film to show that the journey home is equally precious.

“We also wanted to break expectations and flip the usual heart-wrenching Raya genre on its head; what better way to bring out the excitement of going home with a high-tension, comedic car chase adventure,” Chew added.

Reflecting on the film, Carro Malaysia CEO Derrick Eng also highlights the significance of the film’s closing tagline “’Family, it’s what drives us’”, emphasising its alignment with the spirit of Raya and the brand’s core values.

The Raya film can be viewed on Carro Malaysia’s YouTube channel and is also released in Singapore and Indonesia.

To add to the festive spirit, customers in Malaysia purchasing a Carro Certified vehicle from April 17 onwards can enjoy discounts, vouchers, and lucky draw prizes. They also have the opportunity to receive a discount of up to RM8,000 on selected Carro Certified vehicles.

The first 800 customers who book a vehicle will receive a 30% discount voucher for Carro Care’s Body & Paint services, a 10% discount voucher for Carro Care maintenance services, and a 10% discount voucher on insurance renewals.