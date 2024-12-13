THIS festive season, shopping malls are transforming into magical wonderlands, offering visitors an enchanting array of holiday experiences that promise to delight and inspire the spirit of celebration through unique themes, creative activities and heartwarming events.
Sunway Pyramid
Visitors to one of Petaling Jaya’s visible shopping malls are set to be swept off their feet by the colours of Sunway Pyramid’s “Christmas Colourama” this festive season.
At the Blue Concourse on LG2, the mall has a free gift-wrapping service at the D’ Special Day Christmas Booth while visitors can join in the fun at the Bath & Body Works pop-up booth which will curate special Christmas workshops.
For families, there are a variety of activities lined up through December, such as decorating gingerbread (Dec 15) and creating dazzling crystal ball ornament (Dec 22). On Dec 28 and 29, families can bring their young ones to participate in festive face and hand painting.
Visitors will also be able to capture stunning holiday moments at the high-angle photo booth overlooking the festive decor, along with meeting Santa Claus every Saturday and on Christmas Day at 3pm and 5pm.
Sunway Pyramid will also host a special lucky draw activity in conjunction with the newly launched Oasis, which also hosts the Christmas Artisan Bazaar this month.
As the year draws to a close, the mall will also have a New Year’s Eve Countdown activity in collaboration with Pingming Market, featuring live performances, fireworks and the Oasis Lucky Draw announcement.
Additionally, to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the festivities, the mall will extend its operating hours until 1am on New Year’s Eve.
1 Utama
For its holiday showcase The Joyful Christmas Garden, 1 Utama has been transformed by festive cheer into a topiary garden until Dec 29. The highlights for visitors during this period is a medieval castle and a giant Christmas tree in the middle of the garden adorned by roses and hydrangeas.
The mall will also be celebrating and spreading the Christmas cheer with a lineup of festive performances and activities for 1 Utama’s visitors by KL Pipes & Drum, St John Marching Band, Tutu Toe Ballet Dance, symphony orchestras and carolling sessions.
There will also be a Santa Walkabout, in which children can meet Santa and share their wishes. Kids will also be kept busy with Christmas arts and crafts workshops including cookie decorating and DIY clay for a hands-on festive experience.
Da Men USJ
For those in Subang Jaya, the Da Men Mall has been transformed by the festive cheer of its “Christmas Wheels and Wonders” theme, where Christmas meets automotive excitement. Until Dec 26, the mall has taken on a playful spin to the holidays with car-inspired decorations, twinkling lights, festive Christmas trees and plenty of surprises for the whole family.
From the main entrance, visitors will be met with quirky bicycle tyre wreaths, snowman made from stacked tyres and colourful wheel ornaments while at the ground atrium, there will be plenty of photo opportunities with the mall’s car-themed Christmas tree and a snowman crafted from wreaths.
The mall also has a lineup of family-friendly activities, live performances such as a drum circle by the Brilliant Minds Academy and carolling.
The Curve
Yet another location in Mutiara Damansara that is making a festive splash is The Curve as the mall is inviting shoppers to immerse themselves in its “Gift of Joy” campaign for Christmas. The festivities are even more joyous this time around as it is The Curve’s 20th anniversary.
A spectacular combination of festive cheer and a nostalgic reflection on the mall’s legacy, The Curve’s Centre Court has been transformed into a spellbinding Christmas wonderland. Shoppers can also look forward to the enchanting “Jingle Snow” experience at the Western Courtyard.
Throughout the mall’s campaign up to Jan 1, selected weekends throughout December and on Christmas day, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a 15-minute snowfall session.
IPC Shopping Centre
This festive season, IPC Shopping Centre invites visitors to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Scandinavian Christmas and joy with its Charms of Nordic Noel celebration.
Embracing the essence of a home away from home, IPC has brought a warm and welcoming atmosphere filled with holiday cheer, exclusive rewards and delightful Scandinavian experiences for everyone.
As part of the celebration, IPC’s ground floor has a Christmas marketplace with over 30 booths filled with festive offerings, a Swedefinds Corner with curated merchandise, the Team Up, Dress Up and Win contest, along with festive-themed goodies and promotions.