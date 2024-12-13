THIS festive season, shopping malls are transforming into magical wonderlands, offering visitors an enchanting array of holiday experiences that promise to delight and inspire the spirit of celebration through unique themes, creative activities and heartwarming events.

Sunway Pyramid

Visitors to one of Petaling Jaya’s visible shopping malls are set to be swept off their feet by the colours of Sunway Pyramid’s “Christmas Colourama” this festive season.

At the Blue Concourse on LG2, the mall has a free gift-wrapping service at the D’ Special Day Christmas Booth while visitors can join in the fun at the Bath & Body Works pop-up booth which will curate special Christmas workshops.

For families, there are a variety of activities lined up through December, such as decorating gingerbread (Dec 15) and creating dazzling crystal ball ornament (Dec 22). On Dec 28 and 29, families can bring their young ones to participate in festive face and hand painting.

Visitors will also be able to capture stunning holiday moments at the high-angle photo booth overlooking the festive decor, along with meeting Santa Claus every Saturday and on Christmas Day at 3pm and 5pm.

Sunway Pyramid will also host a special lucky draw activity in conjunction with the newly launched Oasis, which also hosts the Christmas Artisan Bazaar this month.

As the year draws to a close, the mall will also have a New Year’s Eve Countdown activity in collaboration with Pingming Market, featuring live performances, fireworks and the Oasis Lucky Draw announcement.

Additionally, to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the festivities, the mall will extend its operating hours until 1am on New Year’s Eve.