Celebrities making the most millions from their beauty brand

NEW data has revealed the most lucrative celebrity beauty brands, with Fenty Beauty by Rihanna topping the list.

Using data sourced from Statista, digital marketing experts analysed the revenue made by the top 10 highest-earning celebrity beauty brands in 2023. The brands were then ranked from most to least revenue made.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is the most successful celebrity beauty brand, with revenue of US$602.4 million (RM2.86 billion) in 2023. Fenty Beauty foundation is the most sought-after product from Rihanna’s brand, with 21,000 global searches a month, closely followed by Fenty Beauty lip gloss, with 20,000 searches per month. The singer’s brand was launched in 2017 and now ships internationally to over 150 countries.

The second highest-earning celeb beauty brand is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s hair care brand Anomaly, with US$542.7 million in revenue in 2023. The actress wanted to create a clean, affordable hair care brand that allowed customers to help the planet while not compromising on their hair care. The most searched-for product from her collection is her hair oil.

Third on the list is Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, with US$380.4 million in revenue in 2023. The American socialite and media personality launched her cosmetics brand in 2015, selling her Kylie Lip Kits. The brand has since expanded considerably and its mascara is the most searched-for product, with over 1,500 searches for the item made each month across the globe.

Taking the fourth spot is R.E.M Beauty by Ariana Grande, with US$88.7 million in revenue in 2023. The most in-demand product from Grande’s beauty brand is her foundation, with 800 monthly searches, followed by her lip oil, with 500 searches a month. The singer’s brand was founded in 2021 and emphasises being vegan and cruelty-free.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is the fifth most profitable celebrity beauty brand, with average monthly searches for terms relating to her beauty brand totaling US$75.7 million in revenue in 2023. “Rare Beauty blush” is the most searched-for product from the star’s line, with 34,000 monthly searches. 1% of Rare Beauty’s yearly revenue goes to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to enhance mental health support in marginalised areas.

Commenting on the findings, Upbeat Agency CEO Jordan Bucknell said while many celebrities have started a company of their own, not many have been as successful or popular as these celebs because they have a passion for what they are creating, and they are credible advocates for their brands.

“The brands have surpassed the initial celebrity hype stage because they produce quality products that have stood the test of time and silenced critics. This is why celebrity beauty brands have amassed over US$1 billion in sales alone by 2023 and why sales for celebrity beauty brands surged by nearly 58% in 2023. This is a remarkable feat when compared to the overall growth rate of the beauty industry, which is projected to grow by around 3% annually.”