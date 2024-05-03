Chalamet open to cape and spandex films

TWO years ago, Timothee Chalamet was given sage career advice by his Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, which was “no hard drugs and no superhero movies”.

In the years since, Chalamet seemingly followed the advice, but in a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor revealed that he is keeping the door open to starring in a superhero movie.

“Well, Leo said to me: ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good,” Chalamet said.

“I follow them both. But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight. If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it.”

Accepting the best actor prize for Call Me by Your Name at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards back in 2018, Chalamet spoke about how Christopher Nolan’s landmark superhero film changed his life.

“When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sisters’ ballet performances, I petitioned my mom and grandma to see The Dark Knight with me.

“We went to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square for a 7.30 screening. I left that theatre a changed man and I’m serious about that. Heath Ledger‘s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and it gave me the acting bug.” Chalamet said.

For an in-demand young actor like Chalamet, it is relatively uncommon that he has not been attached to a comic book film, especially as his other co-stars in the upcoming Dune: Part Two are all currently or have been attached to projects involving superheroes.