Charli XCX is engaged

BRITISH singer Charli XCX is officially engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel. The singer shared photos of herself with the indie-pop artist and producer to confirm the engagement.

The singer initially displayed her engagement ring discreetly on the singer’s personal Instagram post before making an official announcement via her public Instagram account on Tuesday morning.

She playfully confirmed the engagement in the caption, stating, “Charli XCX and George Daniel f---ing for life.”

The frontman of The 1975, Matty Healy, commented on the photos with “I cry.” Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, 31, officially confirmed her relationship with Daniel, 33, in May 2022.

They have collaborated on several music projects, including songs like Crash, Selfish Girl, Spinning, Welcome to My Island and Bodies Bodies Bodies.

In a previous interview with The Sun UK, Charli expressed how her relationship with Daniel has impacted her artistic approach.

She mentioned that being in a relationship with another musician has influenced her, especially in terms of understanding and appreciating different creative processes.

This shift has led her to reconsider her own pace, moving away from the quick, quick, quick, album a month mentality to embracing the idea of taking time to immerse herself in the music she creates. One of Charlie XCX’s songs, Speed Drive, contributed to the Barbie album soundtrack.