Johansson and Tatum shine in space race rom-com

A delightful blend of history, romance and comedy against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race. – PICS COURTESY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT MALAYSIA

DIRECTED by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy, Fly Me to the Moon presents a delightful blend of history, romance and comedy set against the backdrop of the “Space Race” of the 1960s. With Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum leading an ensemble cast, the film weaves an engaging tale that combines the thrill of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) Apollo 11 mission and the unlikely romance between two polar opposite characters. Lunar landing premise Set during one of the most exciting periods in modern history, Fly Me to the Moon explores the tension and excitement of the Space Race between the US and the Soviet Union as to which nation could put a man on the moon first. As Nasa prepares for the historic Apollo 11 launch, marketing specialist Kelly (Johansson) is brought in to revamp Nasa’s public image. Her mission? To make space exploration relatable and exciting to the American public. Enter Cole (Tatum), the no-nonsense launch director tasked with sending a man to the moon. As Kelly and Cole clash over strategies, their fiery interactions provide the film’s central dynamic, mixing comedic misunderstandings with burgeoning romantic tension.

Sparks fly Johansson and Tatum’s chemistry is the film’s standout feature. Johansson brings a sassy, confident energy to Kelly, whose unorthodox methods and sharp wit clash hilariously with Cole’s rigid, by-the-book approach. Tatum, known for his comedic timing and charm, complements Johansson perfectly, creating a dynamic that keeps audiences invested in their evolving relationship. As the Apollo 11 mission’s stakes rise, the White House deems it too crucial to fail. Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as a backup plan in a twist of comic and dramatic proportions.

Depth and humour The film has a talented supporting cast that enhances its appeal. Jim Rash as the quirky scientist Lance, Ray Romano as the beleaguered Henry and Woody Harrelson as the gruff but endearing Moe all deliver memorable performances. These characters add depth and humour to the story, creating a rich variety of personalities that bring the 1960s setting to life. Fly Me to the Moon is undeniably fun but it is not without its flaws. At times, the film feels a bit too long with certain scenes dragging on longer than necessary. A tighter edit could have streamlined the narrative, keeping the pacing brisk and the audience fully engaged. Despite this, the film’s strengths far outweigh its weaknesses, making it a thoroughly enjoyable watch. Lighthearted adventure for all Fly Me to the Moon is a film that does not take itself too seriously, inviting audiences to sit back and enjoy the ride. Its blend of history, romance and comedy offers something for everyone, making it an ideal choice for a casual movie night. The film reminds viewers that sometimes, the best way to enjoy a story is to embrace its whimsy and let the fun take centre stage. While it could benefit from a shorter runtime, the film’s engaging characters, witty dialogue and playful premise make it a must-watch for those seeking a delightful escape. Fly Me to the Moon is in cinemas now.