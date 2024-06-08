China Jiangsu Service Trade Expo in Kuala Lumpur

MORE than 100 exhibitors representing service trade bases, enterprises, universities and colleges from China’s Jiangsu Province will converge at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre for the China Jiangsu Service Trade Expo (Malaysia) 2024 this week.

The three-day expo, beginning this Friday, is themed “Sharing Services, Sowing Successes”. It is hosted by the Department of Commerce of Jiangsu Province. According to a statement released here, this year’s expo is an upgrade from the China Jiangsu Culture Trade Expo 2023.

It will host seven exhibition areas spanning a total of 5,000 square metre, namely digital services, Jiangsu cultural specialties, traditional Chinese medicine, gastronomy and international tourism, intellectual property, international education and business services.

Concurrently, the expo will host a variety of promotional events, such as China Jiangsu-Malaysia Digital Trade Matchmaking Fair, Traditional Chinese Medicine Service Trade Matchmaking Fair, Best Films and Animations Show in Jiangsu, Chinese Ritual Culture Performance and Cultural Performance with Jiangsu Characteristics.

“Attendees will gain insights into industry frontiers through professional exchanges, understand the development of digital animation through film screenings, appreciate the splendour of Chinese culture through performance arts and savour the charm of Oriental dining traditions through exquisite cuisine,” the statement said.

Jiangsu Province, located on the eastern coast, is one of the leading centres for finance, education, technology and tourism in China with its capital in Nanjing.

Jiangsu’s foreign trade in services, primarily telecommunications, computer, software and R&D services, reached US$64.85 billion (RM290 billion) in 2023, ranking among the top in China.