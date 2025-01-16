CNY gift ideas

Festive food treats to celebrate season of togetherness, prosperity

USHER in the Year of the Snake with delightful gift assortments and hampers, consisting of festive food and drinks. Whether you are gifting family, friends or business partners, these snacks are made to impress, offering delicious bites during this Chinese New Year (CNY) season. Sunway Resort Hotel Explore a variety of yee sang options in CNY packaging, each featuring traditional and innovative toppings to symbolise abundance and good fortune. Choose from salmon & jellyfish yee sang, snow pear & jellyfish yee sang or the vegetarian-friendly fruity yee sang. Personalise your platter with additional toppings such as salmon, jellyfish, premium soft-shell crab and Bo Chui crackers, allowing you to tailor your yee sang to your heart’s desire. Prices range from RM98 to RM128 for medium and RM168 to RM198 for large, ensuring there is an option for every celebration. For those seeking sweet indulgences, a range of traditional and modern sweet treats are available. Delight loved ones with homemade artisanal peach-shaped pineapple tarts, a luxurious orange & apricot cake or a selection of premium cookies to suit every preference.

Kinohimitsu Kinohimitsu’s CNY Gift Packs offer a diverse range of options for differing budgets and preferences. Each pack carries a unique name and significance, adding a touch of personalisation in expressing one’s feelings and intentions behind each gift pack. To enhance the gift-giving experience, this versatility extends for customers to customise corporate gift packs, allowing businesses to tailor them as they see fit to better strengthen relationships and create lasting impressions. Among its range of CNY Gift Packs, the God of Fortune Fatt is a representation that prosperity comes from a harmonious balance of health and happiness in body and mind – a gift that carries the weight of a thousand wishes that express your regard for the wellness of your loved ones. The Chinese cultural belief is that grand gestures and larger gifts are symbols of generosity and sincerity, which are associated to good fortune and blessings for both parties.

St Regis Kuala Lumpur The hotel welcomes the Year of the Snake with the grace of tea blossoms, integrating the tradition of Chinese tea into its offerings this CNY. Guests can select from a range of signature traditional items, including nian gao, premium Da Hong Pao Chinese tea, artisanal sauces and handcrafted cookies. Led by executive pastry chef Graff Kwok, the pastry team elevates the collection with a selection of chocolates and cakes infused with tea flavours. Among the highlights are the Beau-tea cupcakes, presented in The St Regis Kuala Lumpur’s Chinese tea cup, adorned with designs symbolising CNY greetings, and the Prosperity Tea Pot Cake, a creation incorporating the flavours of Hojicha and Long Jing tea, with hand-painted floral designs crafted by its chefs. The collection also includes the bonbons, featuring earl grey, jasmine, pu’er and the local teh tarik, each blending the essence of tea into delightful treats. Until Feb 12, these items from the House of Fortune collection can be purchased individually or packaged in the hotel’s red trunks – inspired by the brand’s founder John Jacob Astor IV’s love for travel. Whether for family, friends, loved ones or corporate gifting, the gift awaits you at The Drawing Room Boutique.

Oversea Restaurant The restaurant’s assortment of confectionery is worth considering. Baked fresh for each festive season, these treats come in packaging that is for gifting or for enjoying at home during family gatherings. Delight in jars of cookies like pineapple yoghurt cookies (RM33.90), pineapple ball (RM39.90) for your snacking pleasure. For an extra touch of golden, fluffy goodness, you can also enjoy egg rolls (RM28.80) and Oriental muffins (RM39.80) — all of which make wonderful festive gifts for this joyous occasion.