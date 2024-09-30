SOUTH Korean singer-songwriter Colde will perform in Malaysia on Oct 16, gracing the stage at Jiospace in Kuala Lumpur.

Colde, born Kim Hee-soo, rose to fame as one-half of indie duo offonoff in 2016. Since starting his solo career in 2018, he has explored a variety of genres, sharing deeply personal stories through his music. His solo discography includes Wave (2018), Love Part 1 (2019), Idealism (2021), Love Part 2 (2023) and Yin (2024).

Collaborating with artistes such as RM of BTS, Dean, Baekhyun and Crush, Colde has solidified his place in South Korea’s music scene. His signature tracks Your Dog Loves You WA-R-R and Don’t ever say love me are known for their introspective and emotional depth.

After his performance in Kuala Lumpur, Colde will perform a sold-out show at the Annexe Studio in Singapore on Oct 17.