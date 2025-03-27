Jennie fills in on her musical artistry, showcasing her range in Ruby

WHEN Jennie first rose to fame, the world knew her as a member of Blackpink. The 29-year-old South Korean was among the four members of the popular group, acting as its rapper and vocalist. Together, the band has achieved remarkable success, becoming one of the best-selling girl groups globally. But throughout their peak, we never got to know Jennie beyond the confines of K-pop. That is until now as her debut record Ruby hit shelves globally. Marking her first solo release since departing YG Entertainment, the record sees Jennie in the front seat creatively. Throughout the 15 tracks, the artiste delves into her relationships, influence and success, letting fans in for the first time.

Making it her own Individuality and creative control are among the benefits of going solo. Whenever an artiste venture outside their musical group, they are presented with the opportunity to express their artistry freely. Jennie certainly utilised this period of her career, showcasing herself like never before in Ruby. “Blackpink Jennie will always be a part of me, but you will also get to experience this new side,” said the artiste when speaking about the record. As she had wanted, the record provided a holistic view of herself and her musical capabilities. She not only leaned towards her expertise as a rapper but also experimented with different sounds to establish herself outside of Blackpink. While she raps in Like Jennie and Mantra, she pushes herself vocally in vulnerable ballads such as Handlebars, F.T.S and Twin. This sonic evolution proves she is capable of being more than just a rapper.

Made for air waves The best part of Jennie’s evolution thus far is that it all feels authentic. No aspect of it feels forced or manufactured — be it the genre experimentation or her wide range of collaborators such as Doechii and Dua Lipa. Each venture has been a sincere reflection of her current artistic state. It also helps almost all of the tracks on the album have strong production value. Most of them are earworms and could also serve as the album’s singles. Some of the memorable offerings include Like Jennie, Start a War, Handlebars, Mantra, Starlight and Twin. Like Jennie, Start a War and Mantra is an evolution of the tough girl sound she developed during her time in Blackpink. It capitalises on her familiar sound but its production and lyrics have a more ambitious aspect to it.