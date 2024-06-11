Corn classics

CORN is an ingredient that can be enjoyed in a wide range of cuisines for its natural sweetness and satisfying crunch. This humble grain fits perfectly into any meal. Whether grilled, fried or blended, corn’s unique flavour can step up everyday recipes. Below are seven easy and delicious ways to cook with corn.

Grilled corn

Ideal for summer BBQs, grilled corn brings out a smoky sweetness, enhanced with a brush of butter or seasoning.

Ingredients

4 ears of corn

2 tablespoons of butter

1 teaspoon of paprika

Salt to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

2. Peel back the husks but keep them attached and remove the silk.

3. Spread butter over the corn, sprinkle with paprika and salt.

4. Cover the corn with the husks and grill for 10 – 15 minutes, turning occasionally.

5. Serve hot with extra butter.