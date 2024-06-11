Corn classics

CORN is an ingredient that can be enjoyed in a wide range of cuisines for its natural sweetness and satisfying crunch. This humble grain fits perfectly into any meal. Whether grilled, fried or blended, corn’s unique flavour can step up everyday recipes. Below are seven easy and delicious ways to cook with corn.
Grilled corn
Ideal for summer BBQs, grilled corn brings out a smoky sweetness, enhanced with a brush of butter or seasoning.
Ingredients
4 ears of corn
2 tablespoons of butter
1 teaspoon of paprika
Salt to taste
Instructions
1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
2. Peel back the husks but keep them attached and remove the silk.
3. Spread butter over the corn, sprinkle with paprika and salt.
4. Cover the corn with the husks and grill for 10 – 15 minutes, turning occasionally.
5. Serve hot with extra butter.
Creamed corn soup
This smooth and velvety creamed corn soup makes for a warm, comforting meal or starter on cool evenings.
Ingredients
2 cups of corn kernels
1 onion (chopped)
2 tablespoons of butter
3 cups of vegetable broth
½ cup of cream, salt and pepper
Instructions
1. In a pot, saute onions in butter until soft.
2. Add corn and broth, simmer for 15 minutes.
3. Blend the mixture until smooth, then stir in cream.
4. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm.
Corn fritters
These light and crispy fritters make a quick snack or a side dish, ideal for dipping in a tangy sauce.
Ingredients
1 cup of corn kernels
½ cup of flour
1 egg
¼ cup of milk
½ teaspoon of baking powder
Salt and oil for frying
Instructions
1. Mix flour, baking powder, salt, egg and milk to form a batter.
2. Fold in the corn kernels.
3. Heat oil in a pan and drop spoonfuls of batter.
4. Fry until golden brown on both sides.
5. Serve with sour cream or sweet chilli sauce.
Corn and avocado salad
This refreshing salad pairs the sweetness of corn with creamy avocado for a healthy, vibrant side dish.
Ingredients
2 cups of corn (boiled or grilled)
1 avocado (diced)
1 red onion (sliced)
2 tablespoons of olive oil
Lime juice
Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Combine corn, avocado and onions in a bowl.
2. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice.
3. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Toss gently and serve chilled.
Sweet corn ice cream
A surprising twist on dessert, this sweet corn ice cream offers a creamy and subtly sweet treat.
Ingredients
1 cup of corn kernels
1 cup of milk
1 cup of cream
½ cup of sugar
3 egg yolks
Instructions
1. Blend corn with milk and strain the mixture.
2. Heat the corn-milk mixture with sugar until it dissolves.
3. Whisk egg yolks and slowly pour in the warm mixture while stirring.
4. Cook over low heat until it thickens.
5. Chill and churn in an ice cream maker.
6. Freeze overnight for best result.
Corn salsa
This vibrant corn salsa is ideal for parties or as a refreshing topping for tacos and grilled meats.
Ingredients
2 cups of corn (cooked)
1 red bell pepper (diced)
1 jalapeno (seeded and minced)
¼ cup of red onion (finely chopped)
¼ cup of cilantro (chopped)
1 lime (juiced)
Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. In a bowl, combine corn, red bell pepper, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro.
2. Drizzle with lime juice and season with salt and pepper.
3. Toss gently and let sit for 15 minutes to allow flavours to meld.
4. Serve with tortilla chips or as a side with grilled meats.
Corn pudding
This comforting corn pudding is a classic side dish, combining the sweetness of corn with a creamy, custard-like texture.
Ingredients
2 cups of corn kernels
1 cup of milk
3 eggs
¼ cup of sugar
¼ cup of butter (melted)
1 cup of cornmeal
1 teaspoon of baking powder
Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 175°C.
2. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar and melted butter.
3. In another bowl, mix the cornmeal, baking powder, salt and pepper.
4. Combine wet and dry ingredients, then fold in corn kernels.
5. Pour into a greased baking dish and bake for 45 – 50 minutes, until golden and set.
Corn is the star ingredient that shines in every dish. These seven recipes are easy to make and will surely impress your guests.