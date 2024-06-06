Cult of boredom

KULTUS Iblis (Devil Cult) is a remarkably unremarkable contribution. Directed by Bobby Prasetyo and featuring performances from Yasamin Jasem and Fadi Alaydrus, this Indonesian horror film struggles to raise pulses or even maintain interest. This film is the perfect motivation for procrastinators to get off their bottoms and finally do a chore they have been putting off for the longest time.

Recipe for tedium

The story centres around twins Naya and Raka, played by Yasamin and Fadi respectively, who travel to their father’s remote home village to investigate his mysterious death and the subsequent disappearance of his body.

Instead of uncovering a thrilling mystery, the audience is treated to a plodding journey through the picturesque yet eerily quiet Rangu Village. The plot attempts to build suspense through a series of clichés and predictable twists, ultimately unravelling in a manner that is more likely to induce yawns than screams.

Naya and Raka are the protagonists, yet their personalities are as thin as the film’s plot. They react to the bizarre events around them with a perplexing combination of stoicism and mild surprise, as if they are half-aware that they are in a movie that does not quite warrant their full emotional investment.

The villagers, from the suspicious Ayu to the enigmatic Mbah Jimah, populate the screen without leaving a lasting impression. Even the devil-worshipping cultists, who should be the source of spine-chilling terror, come off as oddly lacklustre and lacking in evil intent.

Terror lost in translation

For a horror film, Kultus Iblis is curiously devoid of genuine scares. The eerie atmosphere and occasional appearance of spooky creatures do little to elevate the sense of dread. Instead, the film relies heavily on tired tropes, creepy villagers, mysterious disappearances and dark rituals that fail to create a truly unsettling experience. The moments meant to shock are telegraphed well in advance, rendering them ineffective and more likely to provoke an eye-roll than a gasp.

One of the film’s more amusingly transparent messages is the cautionary note against joining cults. The village’s demonic cult, with its poorly explained rituals and unconvincing fervour, serves as a ham-fisted reminder that dabbling in dark forces is, unsurprisingly, a bad idea.

It is a moral lesson delivered with all the subtlety of a sledge hammer, ensuring that even the most inattentive viewer would not miss it.