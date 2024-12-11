Cultural harmony with Siti Nurhaliza & Judika

ON Dec 14, two iconic voices from Malaysia and Indonesia, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Judika will come together on one stage at Kuala Lumpur’s historic Merdeka Stadium for The Journey of Sound.

This highly anticipated concert, organised by Universe Gateway, promises not only an unforgettable musical experience but also a celebration of cultural unity that bridges Malaysia and Indonesia. The concert highlights the longstanding camaraderie between these nations, expressed through the universal language of music.

For decades, both Siti and Judika have been beloved figures in Southeast Asia. Siti, a symbol of Malaysia’s musical prowess, has graced international stages for over 28 years, captivating audiences with her rich, emotive voice.

Similarly, Judika, a celebrated powerhouse from Indonesia, has charmed audiences across the globe over his 20-year career. Together, they will present fans with a special night, transforming Merdeka Stadium into a shared space for nostalgia, emotion and the enduring melodies that have defined their careers.

The Journey of Sound is a homage to these artistes’ extensive journeys and musical legacies. Beyond stellar vocal performances, the concert promises immersive staging and visuals that highlight the beauty and cultural resonance of both artists’ music.

Ticket prices range from RM199 to RM1,299, with various categories, including VIP and Rock Zone options.

As music lovers from both nations gather under the open sky, The Journey of Sound will stand as a symbol of friendship, shared heritage and the unifying power of music.