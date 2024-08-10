Daiyan Trisha releases her most personal album yet

MALAYSIAN singer-songwriter and actress Daiyan Trisha has released her second album Lovelorn, described as her most personal project, reflecting themes of heartbreak, unrequited love and emotional struggles.

“If every artiste has a heartbreak album, Lovelorn is mine,” Daiyan says.

Written entirely by her, the 11-track album explores the complexities of lost love, offering a deep, emotional narrative through its carefully crafted songs.

The collection includes her first single My Home is in Your Arms, which has already captured listeners’ attention with its raw emotion. The album’s title track Lovelorn acts as the focal point, portraying the pain and beauty of heartache.

The full album is available on all major streaming platforms, aiming to connect with audiences on a personal level.

Daiyan will also bring Lovelorn to life in an intimate showcase at Aurum Theatre, Kuala Lumpur on Nov 1 and 2. This live performance will feature tracks from the album in surround sound, promising a memorable experience for her fans.

Lovelorn is expected to make a significant impact as Daiyan continues to grow as one of Malaysia’s leading artistes, offering a compelling musical experience to her listeners worldwide.