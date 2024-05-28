Daniel Radcliffe not involved in new ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

ENGLISH actor Daniel Radcliffe, who famously starred as the title character in the eight Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011, has expressed doubt about making an appearance in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Global streaming service HBO Max confirmed that a new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s book series is in the works, with each of the seven books receiving its own season. The series is being targeted to launch in 2026.

However, Radcliffe, who played the iconic wizard in the original film series, recently revealed that he does not believe he will be involved in the new reboot.

“I don’t think so. I think they wisely want to (have) a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m happy to just watch along with everyone else,” the 34-year-old was quoted as saying in media reports.

When asked if Max had approached him about being involved, he replied: “I’m going to be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals.”

The actor has consistently maintained his stance on keeping his distance from the new show. He said last year that whatever direction the Harry Potter series takes, it should represent a fresh start for the franchise.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.

“I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it,” Radcliffe added.

Meanwhile, Radcliffe is focusing on his theatre career, which has earned him a Tony Award nomination for Stephen Sondheim’s musical Merrily We Roll Along, as well as his new journey as a parent, having welcomed his first child with Erin Darke last year.