$!Dark edition of Winnie the Pooh to release in Malaysia

Following its worldwide success in 2023, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is back with its sequel, slated for a release in Malaysia on April 10, ahead of Singapore and Thailand.

The bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh has been a topic of discussion, not only for its potential to ruin cherished childhood memories but also due to controversies.

In Hong Kong, political considerations led to the abrupt cancellation of the film’s release, sparking intense discussion among netizens even before its

premiere. Local distributors refrained from bringing the movie to theatres last year.

However, the dark sequel Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has secured distribution in Malaysia through Mega Films Distribution.

In the sequel, Winnie the Pooh will be joined by other classic childhood cartoon characters such as Piglet and Tigger as they venture out of the woods.

Nevertheless, whether the movie has extensive cuts or is released in its entirety after local censorship by the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia remains a subject of eager anticipation.

Given its classification as a bloody slasher, scrutiny from the censorship authority is expected to be intense.

In the trailer, several scenes were seen to pay homage to numerous classic horror films including IT, Scary to Tell in the Dark, The Texas Chainsow Massacre, Halloween as well as Happy Death Day.