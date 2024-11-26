New policy on civil servants’ tenure in gov’t quarters under review

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to establish a new policy on the duration of civil servants’ occupancy in government quarters is currently under review by the Property Management Division (BPH), said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said based on discussions between the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) (Federal Territories) and BPH, if an exit policy for government quarters is introduced, it should not be overly simplistic by merely imposing a maximum 10-year limit for occupants.

“Instead, special considerations should be given to those with specific needs, such as health conditions or plans to retire and relocate to their hometowns. These individuals should be allowed flexibility to remain without a fixed time limit,“ she said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fadhlina, representing the JPM (Federal Territories) Minister said this in reply to a question from Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) on whether the government would implement an exit policy for government quarters to encourage long-term occupants, particularly those who have stayed more than 10 years, to purchase homes, thus freeing up quarters for new civil servants and reducing rental costs.

Fadhlina added that currently, the policy prioritises civil servants who are facing hardship, personal difficulties or those with disabilities for earlier access to government quarters.

Meanwhile, newly appointed young civil servants, must wait their turn through the standard application process.

Regarding the Malaysian Civil Servants Housing (PPAM) scheme, Fadhlina said 36,479 civil servants have signed sale and purchase agreements, with 87 per cent (31,942 individuals) earning under RM5,000 monthly.

“This data shows that the targeted civil servant group is benefiting from the PPAM programme,“ she said, adding that the government has allocated over RM466 million in the 2025 Budget to continue the PPAM initiative nationwide through public-private partnerships.

She further said that out of the 1.3 million civil servants currently serving, 52.95 per cent have yet to own a home, with the majority being from the support staff category.

“The current PPAM programme gives priority to low- and middle-income earners,” she added.