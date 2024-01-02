Deadpool 3 concludes filming

AFTER a protracted delay caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, principal photography for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 has finally ended on Jan 24.

Announced by the film’s star Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, the message was topped off in classic Reynolds style with a low-resolution, cropped picture of his crotch along with the Deadpool logo on his costume’s belt buckle.

“The suit hides the blood. I also sweat, but today, with Deadpool wrapping [filming], it’s mostly tears,” read the caption accompanying the picture on Instagram.

“I got to make a movie with my closest friends and that doesn’t happen very often. See you on July 26.”

Originally marked for a May 3 release this year, Deadpool 3 was pushed back almost three months due to the lengthy SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. Its release in July will be Reynolds’ Deadpool being officially introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following Disney’s absorption of Fox in 2019.

The previous two Deadpool films, along with the X-Men films, were owned and released by Fox before the aforementioned acquisition by Disney.

Miraculously, for the first time since the MCU became a cinema-hogging boogeyman that released multiple films annually, Deadpool 3 will be the only film from Marvel Studios’ cinematic franchise to be released in 2024.