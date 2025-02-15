Police seek help to find missing siblings

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have appealed for help from the public to locate two siblings who were reported missing from their home in Seri Kembangan on Thursday.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said a report was lodged by their mother at 2.48 am yesterday.

He said Nur Syafiqah Elliana Muhammad Rizuan Sebastian, 15, and her younger brother, Muhammad Adam Mikhail, 10 were last seen at their home at Blok Mawar, Taman Harmoni 5, Jalan Harmoni in Seri Kembangan.

“Nur Syafiqah is approximately 140 cm tall, weighs 40 kg, has a slim build and short hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured sweater, dark-coloured tracksuit trousers, and purple Crocs slippers.

“Muhammad Adam is about 135 cm tall, weighs 30 kg, and has a slim build with short hair,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the siblings to contact the nearest police station or the Kajang police headquarters at 03-89114222 or investigating officer Sgt B. Karunagaran at 012-2449414.