Decent MCU revival but not groundbreaking

Cast shines, yet the film struggles to soar beyond initial promise

MARVEL Studios’s Captain America: Brave New World arrives with the weight of expectation on its vibranium shield. As the fourth instalment in the Captain America franchise and the 35th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the film marks Anthony Mackie’s official debut as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America. Directed by Julius Onah, the movie attempts to balance political intrigue, superhero action and the emotional weight of legacy. While it is a step in the right direction for the MCU after a few lacklustre phases, it is not quite the triumphant return fans might have hoped for. That said, it is still a decent enough movie, especially if you simply go in with the mindset of, “Red Hulk is in this!”.

The Red Hulk factor Let us address the elephant in the room or rather, the gamma-irradiated, red-skinned behemoth. Harrison Ford is Thaddeus Ross, now the President of the United States, is a highlight of the film. Ford brings his trademark gravitas and gruff charm to the role, making Ross a compelling figure even before he transforms into the Red Hulk. Speaking of which, the Red Hulk is undeniably cool and Ford’s motion-capture performance adds a layer of humanity to the raging monster. The problem? They did not fully capitalise on this. Red Hulk’s presence could have had more screentime, but instead, it feels like a dynamite that is edging on an explosion despite already using him as the main promotional tool. Mackie’s Captain America is another strong point. Mackie brings a grounded, everyman quality to the role, emphasising the superhero’s humanity and moral compass. His dynamic with Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon) is heartfelt, even if it occasionally veers into predictable mentor-mentee territory. The film also does a commendable job of exploring themes of legacy and the burden of stepping into Steve Rogers’ shoes, though it does not delve as deeply as it could have.

Plot that feels like a TV episode One of the film’s biggest issues is its pacing. At times, Brave New World feels like an extended episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier rather than a full-fledged cinematic event. The plot revolves around a conspiracy involving stolen adamantium (a new metal introduced in the MCU) and a mind-control scheme that feels eerily similar to previous Marvel storylines. While the political thriller elements are intriguing, they never fully coalesce into something groundbreaking. The Serpent Society, led by Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder, is a mixed bag. Esposito is, as always, a magnetic presence, but the villains feel underdeveloped. Sidewinder’s motivations are murky and the rest of the Society is relegated to henchman status. It is a shame because the potential for a more nuanced antagonist is there, especially with Esposito at the helm. The action sequences are serviceable but lack the wow factor that defined earlier Captain America films. Sam’s aerial combat scenes are fun, but they do not push the envelope in terms of creativity or scale. The final act, while entertaining, feels rushed and leans too heavily on CGI spectacle. Brave New World suffers from the same issues that have plagued recent MCU projects: a sense of overfamiliarity and a lack of jeopardy. The film introduces intriguing ideas, like the ethical implications of adamantium mining and the moral complexities of Ross’s presidency but does not explore them with the depth they deserve. Instead, it falls back on formulaic plot beats and undercooked character arcs.

Decent enough entry, not a game-changer Captain America: Brave New World is a solid addition to the MCU, but it is far from a masterpiece. It succeeds in giving Wilson a worthy platform as the new Captain America and delivers some memorable moments, particularly thanks to Ford’s commanding presence and the long-awaited debut of Red Hulk. However, the film’s predictable plot, underdeveloped villains and lack of bold storytelling choices prevent it from reaching the heights of its predecessors. For fans of the MCU, Brave New World is worth watching, just do not go in with sky-high expectations. Approach it as a fun, if flawed, superhero movie with a few standout moments. And hey, if nothing else, you get to see Ford turn into a giant red monster. That has to count for something, right?