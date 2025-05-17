SOMETIMES, kindness arrives in the most unexpected ways—even knocking right on your car window.

An ambulance driver named Mat Yoe recently shared a heartwarming encounter with a mysterious man who stopped him at a traffic light.

Mat Yoe recalled noticing the man earlier at a different traffic light, sitting on his motorcycle and counting RM5 notes. When they met again, the man knocked on the ambulance window and handed a surprised Mat Yoe four RM5 notes.

Stunned by the RM20 donation, Mat Yoe immediately asked what it was for. The man simply replied that it was to help pay for the ambulance’s petrol.

“I was speechless and deeply moved by this kind act,“ shared Mat Yoe, noting the man’s name tag and work uniform.

“From my observation, he worked at a petrol station,“ Mat Yoe added. After completing his patient drop-off, he drove to the nearest petrol station—and sure enough, the kind stranger was there, busy at work.

“My guess was right—he indeed worked there,“ said Mat Yoe, who then spoke to the man’s colleague to get his contact number. He later reached out to express his gratitude and promised to treat him to a meal.

“He is truly a special person. Thank you for your kind donation for our ambulance’s fuel,“ Mat Yoe wrote.

The man explained that he had discovered Mat Yoe’s free ambulance service on Facebook and made it his mission to contribute to the organisation.

The story has since gone viral, touching the hearts of many Malaysians who praised the man for his generosity.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears after reading this post. May all good-hearted people be blessed in this world and the hereafter,“ commented Alea.

“You are also a good person; you always help the sick by bringing them to the hospital. That’s why Allah sends good people your way,“ added Feiziah.